Budget Nokia phones are back, Cricket and Verizon-bound

[MUSIC] Nokia phones have been back since 2016, since the brand was rebooted by Finish Startup HMD. Now, budget Nokia Android phones are also headed to carriers in the US and Canada, Rogers, Verizon and Cricket, specifically. The phones will come in at prices that are at around $200. The NOKIA 3.1 PLUS is a cricket exclusive $159 phone with a 5.99 inch screen, dual 13 megapixel 5 mega pixel rear cameras which take boca style portrait photos. And a rear finger print sensor with NEPSY and Google Pay which isn't that common for the sub $200 range. Range. The blue polycarbonate body has a smooth matte finish, it's pretty compact. And while there's just 32 gigs of storage, there's also a micro SD card slot. [MUSIC] A Verizon exclusive Nokia 2 V, arriving January 31st, is even more budget friendly. Expected to slide in under $100. Its got a step down snap dragon processor and no fingerprint sensor but it has an 8 megapixel rear camera, 5 megapixel front, and only 8 gigabytes of storage but supports micro sd up to 128 gigabytes. Nokia phones will arrive via Rogers in Canada later this year but we're not sure what models. These phones look to compete with ultra-affordable Android phones, like Lenovo's excellent Moto G and E lines. We'll dive into more impressions when we get these phones for review soon. HMD still expects to sell Nokia phones unlocked, away from carriers as well, so these won't be the only phones coming out this year from the company.
