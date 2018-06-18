Boring goes driving underground, Apple partners with Oprah

Tech Today
Boring goes driving underground, Apple partners with OprahIn today's biggest tech news, The Boring Company sends a Tesla Model X on a tunnel test drive, Apple signs a content deal with Oprah and Incredibles 2 breaks box office records.
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Boring Company has shown off what appears to be the first full-scale test of a vehicle running in its tunnels. The company published a short video of a Tesla Model X being shuttled on a set of skates in a Boring tunnel. While it's not quite super-high-speed travel, it's an early sign of where Elon Musk wants to take city transport The company shared the video after announcing it won a bid to build an Airport Express city service in Chicago. [MUSIC] Apple has signed a multi year content partnership deal with Oprah Winfrey. The company released a statement on Friday saying it will work with Winfrey to create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world. Apple didn't give further details on the programming but the company is going hot on content reportedly spending a reported $1 billion to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon. And finally The Incredibles II has had an incredible start at the box office breaking the opening weekend record for an animation fi;m previously set by Pixar with Finding Dory. The film is on track to have made 180 million in its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo reports, which also ranks it as the eighth highest grossing opening weekend any of movie regardless of genre. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.