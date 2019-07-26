Bluetooth trackers can do more than help you find your keys

Transcript
[MUSIC] Bluetooth trackers are small tags that help you find your lost things. Attach them to your most frequently misplaced items and the corresponding app will help you find them if they go missing. The most common uses for trackers are for keys, purses, wallets, and even cell phones. But if you're constantly misplacing your TV remote, try attaching a tracker to locate it quicker. Or toss a tracker into your checked luggage, so you can monitor when it's coming out of the luggage carousel. Most mainstream Bluetooth trackers are not designed for locating children or pets and so are not meant to track items in real time. The perhaps the tracker will be used on a kid's jacket or lunch box. There are shuffle brands Bluetooth trackers, but popular ones include Tile, Orbit tracker and Pixie. Prices start as low as $15 for a tag. For complete reviews visit cnet.com. In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS news. [MUSIC]

