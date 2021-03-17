Big features arrive on the budget Samsung A series
Samsung introduced three new phones with impressive specs.
We're talking high screen refresh rates in screen fingerprint sensors ram of up to 8 gigabytes of a 256 gigs of internalbstorage, fast charging and IP67 water and dust resistance I'm not talking about the Galaxy S. I'm talking about the Galaxy A series Samsung's low cost option.
Last year's versions of these phones range from 350 US dollars to $430.
The a series as a whole starts at around 150 bucks.
You might not have even heard of the A series, but it makes up three out of every four Samsung phones shipped worldwide.
That stat is from Strategy Analytics.
So let's break down the three new phones.
There's the Samsung Galaxy A 52.
The a 52 5g And the A72.
Based on the spec sheets, the A52 5G seems to pack the most advanced options other than a slightly smaller screen and no optical zoom when compared to the A72.
To make things easier, let's talk about what they all have in common.
First up, Optical Image Stabilization or OiS is used on the main 64 megapixel rear camera for all three.
Last year's models used electronic image stabilization which is good, but it can add artifacts that you just don't get with OiS.
All three are IP 67 dust and water resistance.
Last year's models didn't have that IP 67 means that these phones can be up to one meter underwater for up to 30 minutes.
All three feature animal that screens at a resolution of 1080 by At 2400 MLS is on tons of high end phones since they give you deep blacks and are pretty power efficient.
Samsung says All three have smooth scrolling, the a 52 and a 72 having 90 hertz refresh rate The A52 5G has 120 hertz refresh rate.
Either way, things should look smoother on these phones.
This is frequently a feature found on higher end devices, by the way.
There's the hole punch camera in the display.
Those front facing cameras are all 32 megapixels.
Let's go rapid fire.
All three have an optical fingerprint sensor in the screen.
They're all running the same octo core processor, the trio can support up to one terabyte of expansion.
Each of them come in 128 and 256 gig options for internal storage.
They all support 25 watt fast charging, they've all got headphone jacks and all three come packaged with a Samsung refrigerator.
Okay made that one up.
But all three come with a charger plug and cable in the box.
Now why is that?
Samsung says it's because for many the A series is their first phone.
So here's a charger you can use now and later.
However, Samsung is still working on getting rid of the charger plug worldwide.
So let's highlight the major differences the A52 and A52 5G Have 6.5 inch screens.
The A72 has a 6.7 inch screen.
But like I said before, they're all the same resolution.
The A52 5G has 5G, hence the name.
The other two don't.
The a 52 has three different ram configurations for six and eight gigabytes.
The a 52.
5g and a 72 come in two versions, six or eight gigs of RAM.
That is a lot of RAM, meaning these phones should be able to handle a lot of demanding apps.
The a 72 has the biggest battery of the bunch at 5000 milliamp hours The other two half 4500 milliamp hour batteries.
The a 72 is also the only one that has a telephoto lens with an optical zoom of 3x.
The other two have 10x digital zoom.
So what are they all missing?
There's no wireless charging is that super important considering everything else these phones have You gotta let me know in the comments.
We also don't have pricing information.
But again, the previous generation of these devices were pretty affordable.
We still have to get our hands on these phones to see how well they perform.
One of the downsides of last year's models was that the processor drags, maybe that increased ram will help performance.
And one more thing.
Samsung has promised software updates for three generations and regular security updates for a minimum of four years for these phones.
So what do you make of the AC series?
Are they enough to make people forget about the S series?
Should they be renamed the S tier phones and the a tier phones?
Do you like pina coladas?
Let me know.
I'm Maya Xacti, and we'll see you online.
