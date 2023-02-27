Best Wifi Router 2023: Buying Guide
Best Wifi Router 2023: Buying Guide
6:13
Watch Now

Best Wifi Router 2023: Buying Guide

Tech
Speaker 1: Look, routers aren't the sexiest product in the world to talk about, but they are one of the most important devices in your house to help you get fast speeds and help your wireless devices connect to the internet. Before we dive into our recommendations, here's some general things to consider when buying a router. How big is your home? How many devices are on your home network? Just a few laptops and a phone or a bunch of smart tech like locks, lights, and gaming devices. Does your home get gig speeds? Wifi six is the standard in home [00:00:30] router speeds able to handle crowded networks at top speeds, but some routers offer wifi six E a special designation for devices that can broadcast in the new six gigahertz band. I know that's a lot to think about, but don't worry, I got you covered. In this video, I'm going to show you the best picks under $100 mesh routers for those of you who need more coverage and the best routers for those with blazing fast gigabit internet. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] All right, let's start with the budget picks. Everything in this section is going to be $100 or less, even at a hundred dollars. You don't have to compromise and get an older model. There are so many affordable routers that support wifi six. That's the current generation of wifi available now. For instance, this one, the TP link, Archer AX 21 is a wifi six model that retails $100, [00:01:30] but you can often find it on sale for 70 or $80. You can tell it's a wifi six router by looking at the speed rating. AX 1800 AX is the shorthand code for wifi six. An 1800 tells you the combined top speeds of each of its two bands in our test. The Archer AX 21 outperformed other ax, 1800 routers on a 300 megabits per second fiber network offering fast speeds and plenty of range for small to medium single story homes. [00:02:00] Meanwhile, the net gear R six 700 AX is another affordable AX 1800 router that's on sale at Amazon for $89. Super similar to the Archer AX 21, but the net gear has noticeably faster upload and download speeds when we tested it on a gigabit fiber network with top speeds about 940 megabits per second. If you're paying for fast internet speeds like those at home, but you still want a good router on a budget, then Netgear R 6,700 pays [00:02:30] for itself. Speaker 1: If you've had trouble getting consistent wifi from one end of your home to the other, then we recommend going for a wifi mesh system. A mesh system uses multiple routers placed strategically around your home. These mesh routers create one big wifi mesh, so your devices have a stronger signal across a wider area, and there are a few routers at the top of our list. First up is the Deco W 72, another [00:03:00] wifi six option from TP Link. It's available as a two piece system for about $189 at Walmart. The Deco W 7,200 is a try band mesh router, which means it has an extra five gigahertz band the system can use for passing data back and forth without interference from any of your other devices. That helps it offer fast, reliable speeds, and that's exactly what we saw when we tested it out. Plus, the second extender device automatically pairs with your network [00:03:30] as soon as you plug it in. The other mesh system we'd recommend is the Euro six plus, which you can find on Amazon in a two-pack for $240 or in a three pack for $300. Full support for wifi six and newly added support for extra wide 160 megahertz channels. Make it a powerful system that can handle lots of data at fast speeds. If you're living in a smart home with lots of connected lights, locks, and other gadgets, the built-in radios for zigby and thread make it an outstanding pick. Speaker 1: [00:04:00] If you've upgraded to gigabit speeds at home recently, congratulations, that's about five times faster than the average internet connection in the us. So if you're looking for a high speed gigabit ready router to match, here's what we'd recommend. Your first upgrade option is the ACEs rt AX 86 U one of the company's top wifi six gaming routers. It comes with an app that can help control latency, which can be handy if you're a gamer. Over the [00:04:30] last few years of CNET test, it's consistently shown to be one of the fastest and most capable routers we've tested. You can get it with a port that supports internet plans as high as 2.5 gigabits per second for about $280. That's a good deal, but the ACEs model is missing one thing, support for wifi six E, which offers access to the newly open six gigahertz band. The extra wide band has tons of room for bandwidth heavy internet traffic, and the only devices that can use it [00:05:00] are other wifi six E devices. Speaker 1: So you'll need a wifi six e phone or laptop in order to get any use out of it, but it also means that you won't need to worry about older devices interfering with your connection. Still, more and more devices are offering six E capability, so grabbing a wifi six E router is still a sensible pick for your home network, especially if you're living with gigabit or better speeds. So wifi six E, a good option is this mesh router. The EuroPro six E stands out [00:05:30] for its exceptional all around performance and a noticeable speed boost to wifi six E devices. You get the same radios for ZigBee and Thread as the Euro six plus plus a try band design. It's an expensive option at $320 for a two pack or $450 for a three pack. But in our test, it was able to match high-end mesh systems that cost over $1,000. We also like the links as Hydro Pro six E for its simplicity, consistent speeds, and strong performance. Do you [00:06:00] own one of these? Let us know how it worked out for you in the comments below. Check out all of our router recommendations@cnet.com. Happy Router hunting.

Up Next

Top Smartwatches and Wearables of the Year
smart

Up Next

Top Smartwatches and Wearables of the Year

Best Entry-Level TVs of 2022
tvs4

Best Entry-Level TVs of 2022

Forget the Kids. These Toys Make Great Adult Gifts
bridgetnerf

Forget the Kids. These Toys Make Great Adult Gifts

Best Android Phones of 2022: Samsung, Google, OnePlus and More
1203459317449832-laz1jqjqlhclzhrpcncs-height640.png

Best Android Phones of 2022: Samsung, Google, OnePlus and More

Best Gaming Laptops of 2022: Gifts for Gamers at Any Budget
screenshot-2022-11-24-at-11-39-06.png

Best Gaming Laptops of 2022: Gifts for Gamers at Any Budget

Best Rokus for 2022
selects-00-20-35-14-still003.png

Best Rokus for 2022

The Best PlayStation 5 Headsets in 2022
thumb1

The Best PlayStation 5 Headsets in 2022

Most anticipated laptops of 2022
most-anticipated-laptops-of-2022-5

Most anticipated laptops of 2022

Best phones of 2021
best-phones-of-2021-2b

Best phones of 2021

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Best Wifi Router 2023: Buying Guide
thumbfinal

Best Wifi Router 2023: Buying Guide

Watch AI Fly a Military Fighter Jet
ai-driven-jet-wtf-seq-00-06-32-17-still001

Watch AI Fly a Military Fighter Jet

Quest 2 vs. PSVR 2: How the Leading VR Headsets Compare
230222-clean-ps-vr-2-vs-quest-2

Quest 2 vs. PSVR 2: How the Leading VR Headsets Compare

Apple Might Finally Bring USB-C to iPhone 15
1-meter Apple Lightning-USB-C cable

Apple Might Finally Bring USB-C to iPhone 15

My New Favorite E-Bike: Roadster V2 Gravel Edition
220222-yt-roadster-ebike-review-v5

My New Favorite E-Bike: Roadster V2 Gravel Edition

Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus Review: Practical but Promising Upgrades
230221-clean-s23-and-s23-plus-review

Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus Review: Practical but Promising Upgrades

Most Popular All most popular

Easy Ways to Lower Your Utility Bills and Save Money
yt-reduce-your-utility-bills-v3

Easy Ways to Lower Your Utility Bills and Save Money

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: This Big Bronco Is Here
ford-bronco-raptor-still-v1

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: This Big Bronco Is Here

EVs vs. Gas Engines: We Do the Math on Carbon Emissions
evs-exposed-still

EVs vs. Gas Engines: We Do the Math on Carbon Emissions

Watch AI Fly a Military Fighter Jet
ai-driven-jet-wtf-seq-00-06-32-17-still001

Watch AI Fly a Military Fighter Jet

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Is a Sharp-Looking Swedish EV
volvo-c40-recharge-still

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Is a Sharp-Looking Swedish EV

2023 Nissan Z First Drive: A Hotter Performer With Newfound Tech Smarts
nissan-z-2023-first-drive-holdingstill-cms

2023 Nissan Z First Drive: A Hotter Performer With Newfound Tech Smarts

Latest Products All latest products

OnePlus 11 Review: Powerful but Not Perfect
oneplus-11-review-cnet-lanxon-promo-17

OnePlus 11 Review: Powerful but Not Perfect

Hot Wheels Rift Rally Turns Your Living Room Into a Video Game
hotwheelscms

Hot Wheels Rift Rally Turns Your Living Room Into a Video Game

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup Is Here With Big Camera Upgrades
cnets23

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup Is Here With Big Camera Upgrades

Testing Apple's New M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini
macbook-pro-and-mac-mini

Testing Apple's New M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini

Hands On: Google Android Auto in Volvo's New EX90
google-booth-seq-00-08-05-25-still002

Hands On: Google Android Auto in Volvo's New EX90

Hands On: Acer's 3D Stereoscopic Screen
c0270-mp4-02-36-54-21-still001

Hands On: Acer's 3D Stereoscopic Screen

Latest How To All how to videos

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account