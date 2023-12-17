Best TVs of 2023: From High-End to Budget, to the Price-to-Picture Sweet Spot 4:29 Watch Now

Best TVs of 2023: From High-End to Budget, to the Price-to-Picture Sweet Spot

Dec 17, 2023 TVs

Speaker 1: It is been another big year for big TVs, but among the hundreds of different kinds out there, only a handful are the best in 2023, they range in price from mid range to high end to budget, so there's sure to be one that appeals to you. Let's get to it. I'm going to start with my favorite big screen TV for the money, the TCQM eight. And when I say big, I mean the smallest QM eight is 65 inches and the screen sizes just get bigger from there. It's a 75 and 85 and a whopping 98 [00:00:30] inch size. I reviewed the 65 inch QM eight you see here in my lab at cnet and its picture quality was truly impressive. The image was super bright and its mini LED backlight with local dimming delivers superb contrast. This model also has all the features I want, including solid gaming support for PlayStation five and Xbox Series X. Speaker 1: And the styling is sleeker than some alternatives thanks to that center stand and the pricing is really affordable for list level of image quality. Next up is the QM eight's direct competitor in price. The high sense U eight KI [00:01:00] compared the two directly and while I liked the TCL LA bit better thanks. With superior brightness, the high sense was also excellent and in some ways this picture was more accurate. The U eight K has mini LED and similar gaming extras to the QM eight, although its styling wasn't quite as nice. Both models used the Google TV operating system as well, which isn't as easy to use as Roku, but still solid. And remember that if you don't like Google TV, you can always plug a separate streaming device like a Roku into the tv. The one advantage the high sense has over the TCL is the availability [00:01:30] of a 55 inch size bottom line. Speaker 1: If you want an excellent 55 inch TV without breaking the bank, the high sense U eight K is my pick. So what if you have a bit more money to spend? The LGC three is my favorite High-end TV for most people, unlike the first two, it has an OLED screen, which helped it look even better in my tests. It created a perfectly dark shade of black and still got bright enough to look dynamic in normal room lighting. It's brighter overall than a competing Sony. For example. The C3 also [00:02:00] offers even better gaming extras than the other two with numerous settings including dedicated picture modes for games. The C3 also comes in more sizes than any other OLED TV from 42 up to 83 inches. If you want OLED level quality, but you're still constrained a bit by price, the LG C3 should be your go-to. Speaker 1: So what if you can afford an even better OLED tv? The LG G three has the best picture quality I've ever reviewed. It beat the C3 and other ED TVs in my lab thanks to best in class brightness supplied by its [00:02:30] MLA panel technology. The G three also handled reflections like a champ. So combined with that extra brightness and its overall accuracy, its image looks incredible in both bright and dark rooms. LG also upped the styling here, giving it a wall hugging gallery design, including a custom wall mount in these shots. You see it on a stand, however, which LG doesn't include in the box. The G three isn't cheap, but if you can spare the money, it will reward you with a spectacular picture. Samsung also makes televisions [00:03:00] and this year the company improved its quantum powered QD OLED tech. The Samsung S 95 C costs around the same as the LG G three in most sizes, and while it didn't like it quite as much, it did have one advantage color watching the two side by side. Speaker 1: The Samsung's flowers, sunsets and other colorful areas seem just a tadd more realistic and vibrant than those on the LG G three. The Samsung also wins for styling with a better remote and dedicated breakout box for inputs. [00:03:30] Both this Samsung OLE TV and the LG G three are really expensive, however, and for most buyers, they're just not worth the extra money compared to any of my top three picks. Finally, maybe you just want the best budget tv. My pick is still the TCL four series, Roku tv. The model seen here actually came out in 2022, but it's still widely available, especially during holiday sales. And I expect the 2023 version that T TCL S four to perform basically the same. The reason I like these TVs better than other budget models isn't [00:04:00] image quality, however, it's built-in Roku. That smart TV system is my favorite because it's really easy to use, responsive even on cheap TVs like this and delivers superior search results at this price. Adding that separate streaming device really isn't worth it. So the built-in smart TV system is key. So there you have it, the best TVs of the year. To see any of these models and more, check out cnet.com and look for our list of best TVs. And if you enjoyed this video, be sure to like and subscribe.