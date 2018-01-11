Best of CES 2018: Highlights from Day 1

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CES 2018
Best of CES 2018: Highlights from Day 1We wrap up the best of what CNET editors saw on the first full day of the show -- including VR, fingerprint sensors and robot dogs.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Welcome back to cnet's live coverage of CES and the show that we are calling really the best of CES2018 [UNKNOWN] I'm Ron Burgundy? No, I'm Brian Song, and joining me in the house, the one and only Scott Stein. Hey [LAUGH] How are you doing? I almost knocked the water over while I did that. I'll knock over the other water. Thank you, thank you. It's great to be here. Yes, always. Day, it feels like day 35. For us, it's really like day four, I think, technically. Yeah, it's been a long, we have actually been here four days, I think Yeah, Time to slow down and stop to spun to infinity and the show four just open today. Today is day one, there's a lot of great things that are here. And so what's this show is here to cover and talk about is really the best of the best. The things that we have seen. Some of the things that we've actually picked up and experienced and really what we wanna talk about and what did you see on day one? Yeah, so we've seen a bunch of stuff and I've see a couple of things. The thing I thought was the most interesting [CROSSTALK] The most interesting. The most interesting in VR cuz it's a field I look at a lot. And a lot of things have not been out here at the show. But it was the Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream. Now that's a mouthful of a title. Say it again. The Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream. [CROSSTALK] That's a standalone VR headset. Google has partnered with Lenovo to make this as the first of its kind, that has a phone processor inside, Snapdragon 835 and it also has room tracking a little bit, so you can move around a bit. It's not as good as a PCVR, you're not gonna be able to wander around too much, but it's a step or two, you can lean. And this thing is going to be more expensive. They say under $400. Now, people that are watching at home are here, we have the video behind me as well. In addition to this, right, no phone is needed, this is all self contained. Yeah, it's totally self contained, it runs similar apps and it uses the same controller that you get with the Daydream VIew, which is a little bit of a letdown. And I also hit my chest against the table when I was using the- << Well, it's because you've been working out. I mean, I've been watching your videos with the Apple Watch. You've been working out, you're getting a little beefier. << I've been getting beefier. I leaned down to look at a menu and I didn't know the table was there, and it really hurt. Get used to your frame of space What I think it indicates is that, I don't know if you are going to buy this now. But, mobile stuff is going to start incorporating this stuff in the future. And maybe we won't need phones. All right. Very cool. So, something worth checking out. Is it on the show floor for people that are here at the show to check out. Or is it one of your cool private [UNKNOWN]? It was one of the cool private things. But you know, Lenovo has a lot of stuff. And I mean, I have to find out where it is. Lenovo has been demoing a ton of tech. Will not surprise me at all. I don't know where it is though. That's a good question. I'm just curious. I know if I wanna check it. You're useless, get off the stage. Get out of here. I have words to read here. All right, CES is obviously a place for first but there's something obviously more impressive than others. It's been talked about really, it's been like the holy grail for smart phones. I know all of you out here, you guys like touching your screen, you like fingerprint sensor. Or you guys like the Face ID stuff? You could just yell it out so I can hear it. Fingerprint. Fingerprint sensors, right? People that are using the iPhone 10, I woul dsay most people do miss the fingerprint sensor but for variety of reasons we'll check this out. We gotta see synpatic's own fingerprint sensors through the glass. The first time it's ever been showcased here at CES. Just go and gotta check it out for yourself, and you can actually see it if you watch this video. The finger print sensor completely embedded. Uses light to detect your fingerprint. And then once you unlock your phone, it completely goes back to the full use of the screen. Really awesome stuff, again I don't believe they're showing this on the show floor, just for anyone as well. But this is Synaptics, I think the first Phone Manufacturer's Vivo that is gonna be putting this out as well but again i want this in my iPhone, i don't know if they're gonna do it. I do too, i want this Face ID over time has become honestly less reliable for me just depending on lighting this off. And this something that maybe brings but we're gonna most likely see this on android phones first. Before we see it on anything non-Android. And I don't even think it's necessarily backtracking for this, with Face ID, it's an additional element. Because I still find there are instances where I want to log in and it's hard to do after using Face ID for a while. It doesn't work in all instances perfectly, and sometimes you just want to be able to tap, or for accessibility. Yeah. People who need that, or want that. So Why not? I think it's a big deal. The whole finger print on the glass and the fact that the video we saw, although it is a prototype, it was fast. It didn't feel like it was lagging, and so that's pretty exciting. And Synaptics' stuff is really like. Follow them, they're a harbinger of a lot of stuff that comes in future tech and inputs, and keyboards and all sorts of stuff. All right, another thing we're checking out, you guys and girls can actually check this out on the show floor. Sony's new Aibo Dog. Do any of you all out there remember the Aibo Dog? It was their robotic dog. This is the newest one that they've just released. It is out and available in Japan. It made an appearance on our CES stage. This is an artificial intelligence robot dog, hence the name Aibo, AIBO. I love real dogs, but I also love this Aibo. Like look at that thing. That is adorable. That thing is adorable. You can go over to Sony's booth at the far end of the back corner and they have at their own display. It responds to touch. Yep. I've seen some of the robots started doing that now. Are they gonna have fur on these, ever? I don't know if I want that. I don't want a furry dog. That's not a real dog. No, there's an uncanny valley that stays clear of, still But, I mean, the tech in there is actually really amazing. It has touch sensors on its chin, on its back. The nose is actually a camera and it can detect not only who they're looking at, facial recognition, so multiple members of the family, it can also identify a voice. So it can pick out specific people. There's also a camera on its ****, on its tail that looks at the architecture of your home, and then builds a digital layout and knows where its charging station is so it can navigate itself back to recharge itself. There's a lot of cool stuff in here. It does not chase you down and then suddenly replace it's paw with a knife in some post apocolyptic wasteland or anything. No psycho dog robot. Okay, good. No terrifying elements there. Good. The other thing, though, when I look at the dog robot, you and I instantly were like, it's so adorable, it's so cute. But when I look at a lot of robots, it's been a big, huge theme here as CES 2018. I think what's weird for me is I love Amazon Echo and Alexa and I love using the Google Home because it's an inanimate object I can talk to in space. But now a lot of companies are really trying to put this whole thing of adding personality and almost forcing or really want us to talk to these things like people are the games but I actually don't want to do that. Even, no matter how good they make, I like the idea of just saying out a keyword and things happening. Are you for these whole movement of personalize it or not? I think it's really interesting question, I got to talk with someone at SoftBank. Last year with Pepper. And I think a lot of it is an experiment, right? You think about assistance. How much gets annoying. Would you go to an ATM, you just wanna get something fast. Sometimes that's faster than a human being. Other times, a human being is more efficient than something that has a weird performing song and dance. So I don't know I think you're right, sometimes you're just not in the mood, it's just like real life you want to be quiet sometimes. Looking at a cute face on a circular screen that has eyebrows and a mouth doesn't make me wanna interact more and so i just wanna get the job done. Right I think sometimes, I think they are trying to figure it out, I think thy are saying how much works Now this is Buddy from, I believe it's Blue Frog. Just one of the examples, yeah it's eyes, it has anime cute eyes, I'll give it that much [LAUGH]. There's so many of these now. That's what I'm saying. And we're gonna be surrounded by cute robots. And I'm not knocking on the work they're doing. Like you said this is, Experimental. There's gonna be, like anything, hooks that end up sticking with it as this whole thing evolves. Yeah. And it's just that we're in this discovery phase, and CES is where there's a lot a discovery, man. We're in the sociological experiment with tech at the moment. I think part of it is there trying to see what sticks, what gets us interested, and then part of it is probably following the trends. Yeah. And is trying to sell that, too. And it gets you to the booth. And hey, look at our cute robot. Yeah. Speaking of booths, man, we know that, look. For a second year in a row, LG has the most impressive booth her at CS. I don't know if you've been able to walk there yet. I was just there today, and it is super impressive. Super impressive, amazing. It's killer. Yeah. So in fact, this year, what we have Our own Lexi. I'd like to call her live hit Lexi, LHL. I even made a logo for it, look. Does it look like LHL? LHL. She's standing by the central hall to give us a little tour. Miss Lexi, take it away. I am talking about all the best I can see yet. If you want big, you want bold, you want everything, you come to Today, I'm gonna take you inside the Canyon, this is 240 [UNKNOWN] OLED screens. Come on inside. [BLANK_AUDIO] Well, let's come and experience this together. Come inside. Beautiful waterfalls. [MUSIC] Rolling waterfalls. But look, look at this, they are actually curves, concave and convex to give you the effect that you are actually in the Kenyan. It's pretty amazing. This tunnel is 90 feet long. It's a long widy, bendy, tributes. So all things nature. [MUSIC] Peaceful. The birds, singing in the trees. So relaxing. So relaxing, I'm gonna walk into people., but I'm not. They're all taking photos. And selfies. And we've gone dark, but it's come back and [INAUDIBLE] we're above the clouds. So many AIO LED screens, so much nature Such beauty look at this. This is pretty amazing to walk through. If you have the chance in your CS come and do this. It's really fun, it's really cool and as I said 90 feet 246 screens. It's pretty epic. People even applaud when it's over. That was like a transformative experience, guys. Thank you for experiencing it with me. I feel like a new woman, so thank you! Come on. LG also has a bunch of other stuff on show. Obviously they have an LG display, which is to be. We are watching her. A rollable TV, 65 inch and also an 88 inch HKTV. Obviously, there is not much AK content at the moment, so I don't know what you'll be watching on that part from a lot of still photos. But something else LG is doing is robots. Come over here and take a look at these guys. These are a whole bunch of service robots from LG. Look at this guy. Look at his eyes. [BLANK_AUDIO] We have a porter robot to bring you all of your, [BLANK_AUDIO] To your hotel room, and we have just a butler. Look at this! Look at this guy! Isn't that our new friend? Buddy the Butler, I'm gonna call him that. [UNKNOWN] but I like the bow tie. It's a nice little touch. So these guys were showing off at the LG Press Conference and obviously they're not going to be coming out any time soon, but it's just showing you a range of items and areas that companies that LG are moving into. They're kind of fun. I kind of wish they were roaming around the show floor, though. There is also a bunch of other. LG AIO LEDs here, obviously LG being huge into AIO LED technology. There's demonstrations of like the connected living room where you can control devices with your voice, they can all talk to each other. There's LG's new ThinQ platform which is all about your voice control Here we go. We have a huge crown in this living living room, seeing all of the stuff that's integrated into the LG ecosystem. Super busy here at the LG stand. It's the end of the day, yet there's still so many people roaming around, milling about. Just come and look quickly at the TV's because they're really impressive. If we have time, I just want to show you these guys at the back. A lot of fun. Do you want to see some art? Don't want to go to an art gallery? Well, why don't you just come to the LG. Are led, but we've run out of time. So we are going to wrap, just quickly we can run. [MUSIC] You got it, sorry. Beautiful. Just wanted to show you that guys from the LG Art Gallery. I'm Lexi throwing back to the live stage at CNET. CES. All right. Thanks Ms. Lexi. You know what, we do, we can't show the LG booth without talking about really again LG dropping it out since really before the show started, they were getting the most buzz with their 65 inch rollable TV concept. How much of that Video have you seen spread through the Internet [CROSSTALK] That is crazy, I'm envious of you and [INAUDIBLE] for getting to see it. [LAUGH] I think that is the thing I want, because I think I have a TV above the fireplace right now, and for people who don't know where to put their TV, it's like the projector screen, you can just roll down and bring up, but it's actually the TV. It's pretty amazing, it's a 65 inch OLED K4 TV, you guys can see it here, On the screen. The base is where the physical TV actually rolls. They told me the how tight of a roll you can actually get is around 50 millimeters in radius. So, 100 millimeters diameter. It rolls up and you can't really tell in here, but on the edge Of that TV. It has articulation points where it allows the mechanism behind it to allow it to roll up. And it has even the cool things like three different levels. So although you think of just a big TV, there's a point where you could elevate it up just to be like an info dashboard with weather, photos. You can bring it up a notch to a 21 by 9 proportion for movies, cinema mode. That's cool, yeah. And if you wanna watch full-screen TV Yeah. 16 by 9, it goes all he way up. So it's even more versatile than just being like a projection screen. You can use it in different ways. So I thought that was really amazing. And then Lexie talked about the 88-inch 8K OLED TV. We like to call it Triple H. This is their largest OLED screen. It will be available for sale. Hopefully, I'm assuming, they didn't really outright say, but within the next one and a half to two years. I don't know if we're going to see it this year. I'm pretty sure they're not, but whenever they release stuff out like this, this is a product we're going to see finite detail. I know you can't tell by looking at this video, but It's gonna be pretty amazing. Again, LG just dropped the hammer, and put out the most buzz worthy stuff before the show started, and now as we've gone along we're starting to see some cool stuff, so- I can see that. I loved it, I lvoed it. Yeah. You want one? I don't know if I want the 88AK. 20, $30,000, probably? If someone installed it. For me, as a surprise [CROSSTALK] Like as a gift. On my 88 inch wall that I don't have. That's, that's impressive. I don't even know where I would put it [CROSSTALK] I'll find a wall for that. I'll find it. You'll make it work. I'll make it work, for sure. Well, one of the best things I saw was a small thing. Crazily, the best experience I had. I didn't see a lot of things here. [LAUGH] You said that like you were depressed. Well, I didn't get to see the big TVs. And I didn't get to see a lot of robots. But still if you're looking for something that might be coming out this holiday, it is coming out this holiday and it could be a great, affordable fun thing. Merge, the maker of these affordable little gimmicky VR headsets, cuz they are, they're just little foam things, like Google cardboard. They have something called the Merge 6 Degree of Freedom blaster. I didn't know what this thing was going to be, but AR. Is already out there, a lot of AR kit, AR core apps for iPhones and Android phones. We can play with apps. This is like a Laser Tag gun. You pop an iPhone 10 into it, they had an AR equipped demo that allowed you to move around and shoot things. If you've seen Laser Tag that's been like this, Google Tango used to have demos like this, we play games that [UNKNOWN] like this. I've never seen as smoothly functioning a demo We were able to play Duck. It's like an arcade. Zoom in, there are three triggers. It's got vibrational feedback. It was a blast, like literally. It was a blast. I was moving around like an idiot I can tell, so you're a grown man getting low on there. [CROSSTALK] hysteria. They said that's going to be what, $50? That sounds great. That's affordable and they're hoping to have a number of games that work with it. And I think you're going to see a lot of air toys, because [UNKNOWN] that stuff. You're going to plug all sorts of wierd plastic junk. And hopefully, some of it will be okay plastic junk. I think this is an actual product that I could see people wanting to get and so I said to them, this is a lot better than I thought it would be. So, cool, pleasant surprise. Give them some props. Excellent. Any other goodies that you saw that you liked? So I didn't see this, but I love that Razr did this. Crazy Razr is always doing stuff at CES. Crazr, they're crazr. Crazr, it's something I have wanted. I have thought about, I have a fantasy in a laptop for years. Whoa, whoa, whoa, I'm sorry, yes. Scott Stein's laptop fantasies. Whoo. Available for syndication. [LAUGH] He is [LAUGH]. That's our show. Project Linda, [LAUGH] Project Linday, cuz it just has some random name, takes one of the razor laptops, the 13 inch, is it the Spectre? Forgive me. I am not sure. It's okay. It doesn't matter. That actually doesn't matter. The idea is that it's taking the Razor phone and it's making it the touch screen. Now if you remember way back, if you are a Razor fan or you follow Razor laptops, the Razor Blade, which I reviewed when it first came out back in like 2012, when I was reviewing laptops That had a touch screen. That was a screen, you know, it was a touchscreen touchpad. But you couldn't remove it. I kept thinking what if you could just dock a phone in there. and they did it. Now do you need that? No, but I think it's pretty cool. I think it's really cool. And I love that idea, and keep an eye on what razor does because they do experiment with things that eventually can become major trends. They had a razor edge gaming tablet years ago, that was a precursor to what basically is the Nintendo Switch. Yeah. It was the same idea. A modular, you hold it as it's hand held, you dock it in and video shielded that too. So I love these prototype ideas, you may not ever be able to buy this or maybe if they do actually make these available. But it's more about the idea of phones with laptops. Qualcomm's putting processors in laptops that are phone-based. Maybe it's a return to meshing them, because you've all ready got that phone. And they could do this because they just had a recent acquisition of Nextbit. Yeah. The phone maker. So now they're playing with all these ideas. That they've never been able to, quite honestly, because they can just integrate these two together. I love the fact that that's like the touchpad. It's clever and I wouldn't be surprised if say, five years down the road, they're not going to be the only one that does something like this. And I wanna get back to-- I don't think so. Yeah, exactly, and if you could dock it, and make it the screen for a little keyboard thing, I guess that's something that's already out there, but more Things that'll let you do stuff with what you've got. Excellent, I like it, I dig it. [MUSIC]