Best Hotel Mattress of 2023

Jun 15, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: If you're trying to get hotel style mattress comfort in your own home while you clicked on the right video, Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm acenet.com and in today's video we have our list of the best hotel style mattresses. Now I think it's a pretty universal experience to anyone who's been able to stay in even a decent hotel that you just wake up feeling incredible. You had a great night's sleep, and I think a lot of that has to do with just the fact that you're on vacation [00:00:30] and kind of escaping your regular life. But a lot of it also has to do with the mattress itself. A lot of high-end hotels have some really fantastic mattresses and the bedroom you're talking about in today's video kind of emulate that style, namely luxurious pillowtop mattresses. If you need any more information, we have a lot of stuff in the description including full written reviews of all the beds in today's video. And most importantly, we're gonna have some discounts link down there. Speaker 1: Do help save you some money on any one of these mattresses. If you find this video helpful or useful in any way, make sure you give a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. I'd really appreciate it. And let's just dive [00:01:00] right in by covering the general policies you should expect if you decide to buy one of these beds online. This is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods, and warranties. Now, we did get sent these beds for free. From there, I expect a brand, so we could test 'em out and tell you all about 'em. But if you decide to get one for yourself and your start with free shipping, the normal delivery process is going to be inside of a box. This is how the vast, vast majority beds are delivered these days. Unboxing a mattress might seem daunting, but it's actually pretty easy, especially if you have someone there to help you out. Speaker 1: I've unboxed several mattresses by myself, and while it's not impossible, [00:01:30] it's just way easier with another person, especially if you're getting a bigger mattress like a king size or a queen size. Now, once the mattress arrives at your doors when your trial period begins, you get at least a hundred nights to sleep on it at home, often longer to really form an opinion on it to see if it really does sleep like a hotel mattress. And within that trial window, if you decide you don't like it, you can return it in, get a full refund. But if you said to keep the mattress though, which if you're watching this video and doing tons of research, you probably will. Good for you, you're gonna be looking at at least a 10 year warranty, often longer. So [00:02:00] that's all the policy stuff. That's kinda the bare minimum you should expect should you decide to order a mattress online. Speaker 1: There is one mattress on this list that does things a little bit differently, but we'll talk about that when we get to it. And without further ado, let's just get right into the list. And we are gonna start with the Wink bed mattress, which is one of our absolute favorite supportive pillowtop hybrid beds. The main defining feature of the Wink bed mattress is its nice fluffy pillowtop, and that is really gonna define the feel of the wink bed mattress. I think it will feel pretty similar to a lot of beds you're gonna find in a nice hotel, just that nice fluffy, traditional pillowtop feel. And one [00:02:30] really nice thing with the wing bed mattress is that you can pick and choose your firmness level as you're checking out. If you're staying in a nice hotel, you really gotta hope you like the firmness level of the mattress you're sleeping on. Speaker 1: Most of them are pretty accommodating for pretty much everybody, but with the wing bed mattress, you have three, technically four different firmness options to choose from. You have their softer model, have their luxury firm and their firmer model. The fourth firmest option you can choose from is called Winged Plus, and in our view, that's a separate mattress altogether because the construction is significantly different and it a bit more, [00:03:00] that bed is actually specifically geared for the needs of heavier individuals. We'll have more information about that in the description, that softer model we have at around a medium soft. So it's gonna provide you with a ton of pressure relief and be a really nice option for strict side sleepers. The luxury firm model is closer to a flat medium that should be generally pretty accommodating for everybody and is probably the one most people will go with. Speaker 1: The firmer model is gonna be closer to a medium firm, so it's gonna be a nice option for more back and stomach sleepers. So there's just a lot to like with the Wink bed mattress and based on how nice and luxurious it is, it's not as expensive as you [00:03:30] might think. After discount, you're looking at only 1500 bucks for a queen size and they often throw in a few extras like cheats and pillows, which is always nice. You can kind of upgrade your whole bedroom setup in one go. And if you look on Wink Bed's website, according to them, they actually did design this mattress to emulate a hotel style mattress. So I think if you go with Wink bed and you find the right furnace level for you, you'll be pretty happy with it. Next up on the list, we have a lineup of mattresses that I think anyone will do a really nice job of emulating that hotel style comfort at home, and that's gonna be the helix lux lineup of mattresses. Speaker 1: [00:04:00] I actually have one of them right behind me here, the Midnight Mattress. Now there's quite a few Helix mattresses. If we're just looking at the Lux models, which are the ones that are really gonna be more hotel style, they have six different beds to choose from, which is pretty overwhelming honestly. Even really popular brands like Casper only have five different mattresses to pick from overall, and this is just half of the Helix lineup. Luckily for you, helix has a really nice and easy to use sleep quiz on their website that sort of guides you through the process. [00:04:30] It takes into account your sleeping position preference, like whether you're a side sleeper or back sleeper, takes account your body weight, whether or not you have aches and pains, and you can even take the sleep quiz with your partner together. And then once you take the quiz, it will recommend the Helix Lux mattress it thinks will work best for you. Speaker 1: The majority of people who do take the quiz wind up with either the moonlight or the Midnight mattress. Those are their more generally accommodating mattresses that are great for couples. However, they have more specialized ones like the Super Soft Sunset Mattress and the More Firm Dawn [00:05:00] Mattress. You just have a ton of options with Helix and all of the Luxe models come with a really nice pillow top. They add a zone support coil structure and you can even get it with a cooling cover, which is really nice. There's just a ton to like about the Helix lux lineup of mattresses. I will briefly mention the Helix Core models. These beds are much more affordable and they're just a bit more stripped down. I think they're solid beds, but the Helix lux models are the only ones I would describe as hotel style. The Helix Lux mattresses are gonna be a bit more expensive than your average bed in a box. Speaker 1: I mean, just looking at 'em, I think that's what [00:05:30] you would expect. And you're looking at about $1,900 for a queen size after factoring in discounts. So I think it is still a pretty solid value. Paying less than $2,000 for a queen for something as nice as this, I don't think is bad at all. Next up, we're gonna talk about a bed that is fairly similar to the Wink bed mattress in a lot of ways, and this is the one that I mentioned earlier that does things a bit differently with their policies, and that's gonna be the Safa Classic. So instead of showing up inside of a box, this mattress along with all the other bedroom Safa offer complimentary white glove delivery. This means that [00:06:00] a local delivery team's gonna show up with the mattress full size and do all the heavy lifting for you and even take away your old mattress if you want them to. Speaker 1: This is a pretty nice feature to have because you don't have to deal with the process of unboxing a mattress. I know I said it earlier, that's pretty easy, but maybe you just don't want to do it. And when you unbox a mattress, there's sometimes an off-gassing process. The bed can take a little while to really firm up like a night or two, but when you have white club delivery, it's ready to go immediately, which is always nice. However, if you do want to return the Sait Classic within its year long trial [00:06:30] period, you will be charged a $99 transportation fee. The fee is pretty small, but considering most other brands will have completely free returns within the trial window, I could see that turning some people off. The Es Sait Classic is kind of similar to the Wink bed in that it has a really nice pillow top as its primary comfort layer and it's gonna be super supportive. Speaker 1: The ES Sait Classic actually has two separate layers of coils for extra extra support, so I think it'll be a really nice option for heavier folks and to even have the option to get the sapa hd, which is admittedly a much more expensive mattress, but that is one of the absolute best beds [00:07:00] for heavier individuals. We'll try and make sure the review of that is linked in the description as well. You can also pick and choose your firmness level with the Safa Classic. They have their plush soft model, the luxury firm and the firm. That luxury firm is their most popular. That one's closer to a medium firm on our scale, so it's really nice for back and stomach sleepers and some combo sleepers. The plush soft is gonna be closer to a medium, so much more accommodating, and then that firm model is a truly firm bed. Speaker 1: I would only recommend that if you are the strictest back sleeper who wants as little give in their mattress as possible. And like the wing bed mattress and our opinion, the ES Sait [00:07:30] Classic is surprisingly affordable for what you're getting. You're looking at about 1700 bucks for one after a discount in a queen's size, and you do have the option to pick up the ES Sait Classic in a 14 and a half inch high profile or an 11 and a half inch high profile. This really doesn't affect the feel or firmness of the mattress at all. It's just do you want a super tall mattress or a shorter mattress? I think the taller one does look a little bit more luxurious and more hotel style, but that's just an aesthetic thing. Next up, we're gonna be talking about the Nola Evolution Hybrid Mattress, which is another really fantastic [00:08:00] pillowtop hybrid that's nice and supportive and should really emulate that hotel style comfort at home. Speaker 1: So the construction of this bed is going to vary quite a bit in comparison to the beds we've talked about so far, namely because it uses quite a bit of this proprietary foam that you're only gonna find in NOLA mattresses. It's called NOLA Air Foam, and it's actually pretty unique. A lot of mattress brands love to talk about how their foams are super, super special, but there's actually something to the air foam. You're gonna be getting some qualities of memory foam in that you sink into it. It does conform to [00:08:30] your body shape nicely. However, the air foam is also really nice and responsive, which means when you leave pressure from it snaps back into its shape very quickly. However, I would say you'll get a bit more of that memory foam feel in the Nola Evolution hybrid in comparison to the bed you talked about so far. Speaker 1: Again, I would lump them into the same category, so this feel difference will be very nuanced. I think the vast majority of people will really like the feel of this particular mattress. The cover on the NOLA Evolution hyper also slightly cool to the touch. I wouldn't necessarily put it in the active cooling category. Our threshold [00:09:00] for active cooling beds is actually pretty high. However, I do think it'll do a really nice job at sleeping temperature neutral in most environments. This bed also has a zone support coil structure like the Helix Lux does, and it also has three different ferus options you can pick from when you're checking out. The luxury firm model is their most popular, and that one's actually closer to a medium, so it should work pretty well for everybody. And then you have a softer version and a firmer version you can pick from as well. Speaker 1: After a discount, you're looking at 1600 bucks for a queen size Noel Evolution hybrid, which in my opinion makes it a really great value. The [00:09:30] Evolution hybrid is quite a bit different than the other mattresses from Nola, and I think if you're looking for hotel style comfort at home, this one's a fantastic choice. Next on the list, we surprise have another really nice luxurious Pillowtop hybrid mattress, and that's gonna be the Sparrow Hybrid from Nest Bedding. Now, for a long time I actually slept on the original version of this mattress. It had a different name back then. Now it's called the Sparrow Hybrid, but the mattress itself didn't really change. It's just a super luxurious, nice pillowtop mattress. And one kind of novel feature of the Sparrow [00:10:00] Hybrid is the lifetime renewal exchange program that you can get when you order this mattress. So if you use Unzip the Pillowtop, you'll find a really thick layer of what they call eject foam. Speaker 1: This stuff has a nice balance between sink and comfort and support. It's not really gonna feel much like a memory foam, but it should be very comfortable for most people. And what the Lifetime Renewal Exchange program means is that at any point during the Mattress's lifecycle, which this comes to the lifetime warranty, so theoretically it could be 20 years from now, you can get a free replacement [00:10:30] foam and then replace the foam inside the Pelle top as it gets older. This is supposed to reduce waste and just increase the lifespan of your mattress because that's the foam you're laying down on every single night and it can wear out eventually. This is why you're supposed to replace your bed every 10 years or so. Most of the beds warranties are 10 years, but I think with this exchange program, you can actually increase the lifespan of the Sparrow Hybrid. Speaker 1: Like most of the beds in this video, you can actually pick and choose your firmest level with this mattress as you're checking out. I would recommend most people just go with the media [00:11:00] model. It should work pretty well for everybody, but you have the plus option as well along with a firm. And another thing that this mattress does that not a lot of other beds that we've tested do is that if you order a king size or a California king size, you can actually get it split firmness down the middle. Most mattress brands will have you just get two twin xls and kind of push them together if you want the same mattress with very different firmness levels. But with this one, you can actually get it inside the same mattress, which is pretty cool. And price wise, you're looking at about 1600 bucks for a queen size after discount, which [00:11:30] puts it in a very similar pricing tier to the beds we've talked about so far. Speaker 1: So just a lot to like about the Sparrow hybrid. Again, I did sleep on this exact mattress many, many years ago and had a different name and it was super comfortable in luxurious. And then next up, we've got probably the best cooling mattress that's also gonna feel very much like a hotel mattress. That's gonna be the Aurora Luxe from Brooklyn Bedding. Now, when I was talking about the Nola Evolution Hybrid, I did mention that our threshold for what constitute to be a cooling mattress is pretty high. This is just because most brands love to talk about how their beds sleep. Cool, but most [00:12:00] of the time there's not really much there. However, with the Aurora Luxe, you will know that this bed is an active cooling bed. If you feel that cover, it is very cool to the touch. According to Brooklyn Beddings website is supposed to help you sleep something like four to six degrees cooler. Speaker 1: I can't really attest that exact number, but it is definitely one of the coolest sleeping beds that we've ever tested over here. This bed doesn't necessarily have that traditional pillowtop feel of the majority of the beds we talked about in today's video. It has more of a soft neutral feel, which just means you're not gonna be getting that nice fluffy feeling that you would [00:12:30] expect from a pillowtop. However, this is probably gonna change very soon. Brooklyn betting, just like literally a week ago, just announced that they're adding this Cloud Pillowtop option for the Aurora Luxe. We are gonna be testing it very, very soon. We should have a review of it sometime in the not too distant future, so be sure to take a look for that. I'm betting if you add this optional feature, it will feel more like a traditional PLO top mattress than the base model, but again, we haven't been able to test it, but we're looking forward to it. Speaker 1: You also have the option to pick and choose your firmness level. Again, I would just recommend going with that medium model [00:13:00] first. It works pretty well for everybody, but you also have a no, it'll be softer and node will be firmer option as well. After your discount for the base model without the new cloud pillow top, you're looking at about 1400 bucks after your discount, which makes it a really nice value in our opinion. I think it's the most affordable bed on today's list. And if you're really worried about sleeping hot, the Aurora Lux is gonna be one of your best options overall. We'll try and link our best cooling beds list down below in the description if you're curious. And that's pretty much gonna wrap up today's best list. Finding hotel style comfort at home can be kind of challenging because again, like I said at [00:13:30] the very beginning, I think there's a lot more that goes into the great night's sleep. Speaker 1: You often get at a hotel than just the mattress, but hopefully one of these six beds will help you get that hotel style comfort at home. Again, there's gonna be a lot more information down below in the description, including our full written reviews of all the beds in today's video and any discounts we can find to save you some money. I know I mentioned discounts a lot, and that's where you're gonna find them.