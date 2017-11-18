CNET Home
0
My list
Join / Sign In
My Profile
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Under $50
Gift Finder
Black Friday
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Best headphones for holiday 2017"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Holiday
Gift Guide 2017
Best headphones for holiday 2017
These headphones will warm your ears this holiday season.
1:57
/
November 18, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Best headphones for holiday 2017.
Coming up next
Best laptops and hybrids for the 2017 holidays
Best TVs for the 2017 holidays
Best tech gifts for under $500
Best tech gifts for under $100
Great tech gifts for under $25
Last-minute digital gifts and subscriptions
Latest
Headphones videos
Plantronics' newest Bluetooth sports earphones keep it light
1:34
October 21, 2017
Comfortable and affordable, the good sounding Plantronics BackBeat Fit 300 have only one small flaw.
Play video
AfterShokz Trekz Air: A surprisingly compelling wireless sports headphone
1:40
October 20, 2017
The lighter and slimmer Trekz Air takes bone-conduction headphones to a new level.
Play video
Bose SoundSport Free earbuds are excellent AirPod alternatives
2:15
October 7, 2017
These totally wireless sports 'buds sound richer than AirPods and fit more securely, but they do cost more and aren't exactly discreet.
Play video
Bowers & Wilkins' PX wireless noise-cancelling headphone looks great
2:14
October 5, 2017
The company's first noise-cancelling headphone is sleekly designed, feature-packed and sounds excellent.
Play video
Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google Assistant
2:20
September 30, 2017
A new "Action" button allows you tap right into Google's voice assistant, but otherwise nothing's changed with Bose's already excellent...
Play video
Jaybird goes totally wireless with new Run earphones
1:57
September 16, 2017
A sportier version of Apple's AirPods, the sweatproof Jaybird Run buds fit securely and comfortable in your ears and deliver good sound.
Play video
Beats Studio3 Wireless boosts sound quality, battery life and noise-cancelling performance
2:09
September 6, 2017
The new Studio3 Wireless looks the same on the outside, but has been completely redone on the inside.
Play video
Sony's new totally wireless earphones have a unique feature
1:11
September 2, 2017
The WF-1000X is the first set of truly wireless headphones to offer active noise cancellation.
Play video