CNET First Look
BenQ M2700HDBy offering many connection options, built-in sound, and a large screen, the BenQ M2700HD earns its price tag.
Transcript
Hey, guys, this is Eric Franklin from CNET.com, and today we're taking a first look at the BenQ M2700HD. The BenQ has an aesthetically pleasing design, thanks mostly to the clear fiberglass plate running through the panel that also embeds the built-in speaker bar creating a unique look. The circular footstand provides adequate stability when knocked on the sides and the hinge on the neck facilitates a 10-degree back tilt but no other ergonomic options are included. The back of the panel includes VESA wall support and on the right side of the back are two HDMI ports, a DVI port, VGA, composite, component, and S-Video. Also, there are two USB downstream ports and one upstream port. On the left side of the bezel are two additional USB downstream ports and a headphone jack. The OSD includes six presets each changing the color temperature and brightness of the display with intent of them being appropriate to the task at hand. For example, Eco mode lowers the brightness significantly to save on power. Its additional color preset options include Normal, Reddish and Bluish, and BenQ provides you with the capability to change the monitor's RGB values individually. The OSD is fairly easily navigated but our preferred method of navigating the OSD is using the included remote control. The remote allows you to access all OSD options quickly and navigate through them easily as most remotes tend to do. In movies, the BenQ was able to display more accurate color and more detail in dark scenes compared to the ASUS VE276Q. Blacks were suitably dark but not as dark as on the ASUS, however. The BenQ was able to display more accurate color as the ASUS has a slight but noticeable green hue. In games, the BenQ displayed vibrant color that was suitably saturated. Unfortunately, the built-in speaker bar produced tinny sound that lacked bass and emanated a constant hiss. Its fine for internet videos and certain games, but movies and music are going to be short changed. Still, available for $350, the BenQ is quite the deal. Once again, this has been Eric Franklin and this has been a first look at the BenQ M2700HD.