Beautify your yard with online tools

Transcript
[MUSIC] Whether your garden needs fresh plants, new furniture or a total overhaul, there are some online services that can help you achieve your vision while possibly saving you time and money. Iscape is a free iPhone app that helps you visualize your yards potential. There are two ways to use it. Take a picture of your space and use the tools in the app to start placing landscaping elements on top of your photograph, like a lawn here or a tree here or even add furniture or try the augmented reality feature to place and adjust plants and trees in real time over your space. Either way, you will generate a shopping list for exactly what to buy. yards is an online only tool that can help you redesign your yard from start to finish. Begin by choosing one of three plans from the basic plant selection package up to a complete renovation of your entire yard. Fill out a detailed questionnaire about your space and priorities and submit videos of the area to renovate. Then you will work with a professional designer to create your custom plan yards and will then connect to the local contractor to execute. Plans start at $500 and right now yards and only operates in eight states, but with more to come. Finally HomeOutside can work with clients anywhere and operates in a similar way to Yards End. Packages vary in size and price starting at $99 for a phone consultation. But if you opt for the full service yard design, it'll run you close to $2,000. They'll leave you with detailed plans to create the garden of your dream. I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

