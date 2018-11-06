Your video, "Be wary of posts claiming voting machines are hacked"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET News Video
From article: Don’t let Election Day rumors of hacked voting machines keep you from the polls

Be wary of posts claiming voting machines are hacked

Transcript
Transcription not available for Be wary of posts claiming voting machines are hacked.
PoliticsCultureHackingDonald Trump

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

Be wary of posts claiming voting machines are hacked

1:36

Red Bull Rampage brings extreme bike racing to your living room

2:19

Scammers are targeting interested voters with fake websites

2:10

Election hacking: What you need to know

14:18

Google employees protest tech giant's handling of sexual misconduct

1:45

Stronger data privacy laws may be coming to the US

1:41

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

iPad Pro 2018 and MacBook Air 2018: First impressions

7:14

Why you should skip the new iPad Pro

4:20

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

This device could drill your cavities pain-free

3:00

Elon Musk shows off new LA tunnel and Winklevoss twins sue over $32M of stolen bitcoin

1:40

Nvidia proved the moon landing wasn't faked

3:05

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

This smart mirror puts Alexa at your bathroom sink

1:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: Dolby Vision for cheap(er)

2:14

Mac Mini: Apple's tiny desktop computer gets an all-new design

3:33

Apple's iPad Pro gets a giant makeover

3:40

MacBook Air 2018 now has a Retina display

5:09

OnePlus 6T's in-screen fingerprint reader looks to the future

2:48

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Keep your Amazon deliveries secure

1:03

4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts

2:06

Ways to share your photos without using social media

1:03

Pixel 3 settings you should change right now

2:11

Use these tricks to score extra savings

2:06

Best online styling services to try

1:07