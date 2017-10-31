HolidayBuyer's Guide
Batman's got a pricey new remote control ride

The Ultimate Justice League Batmobile from Mattel is built like a tank, but costs almost as much as one, too.
[MUSIC] This is the ultimate justice league batmobile for the upcoming Justice League movie. This massive car is controlled by either an iOS or Android device and comes with a 9.9 volt rechargeable battery It comes with the six inch batman figure that fits in the cockpit, and the steering gesture is a nice touch. [MUSIC] Over Batman shoulder is a camera that gives users a POV shot looking out of the cockpit. On the roof and the hood you'll find arsenal weapons at your disposal, including tilting canon, rockets and rotating guns that follow driving direction. [MUSIC] The ar has a real life engine sound that throttles up an down. In the rear of the car you'll find that iconic rear exhaust. It not only lights up in red but also releases smoke. On the front of the Bat Mobile you have lights on the fenders that can be turned on and off from the app. And the rear of the vehicle could elevate the simulate jump mode, all these comes with the fast charger that can have you on the road at about 30 minutes. You don't have to be a billionaire but this Batmobile will set you back 250 bucks. [MUSIC]

