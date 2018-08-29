B&O's new BeoSound Edge is a powerfully puckish AirPlay speaker

IFA 2018
B&O's new BeoSound Edge is a powerfully puckish AirPlay speakerThe monolithic BeoSound Edge delivers booming sound and supports Chromecast and AirPlay 2 streaming. Oh, and you adjust the volume by rolling it.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Band and Olufsen's newest speaker is more statement piece than anything. I just don't know what that statement is aside from I have lots of money. It's called the beosound edge and it'll cost 35,000 dollars when it arrives at the end of September. Roughly the size of a hoolahoop, the things looks like a big honking hockey puck. And it puts out some truely powerful sound from its 2, 3/4" tweeters, 2 4" mid ranges speakers, and a 10" woofer bass driver. If you want, you can use the Banging Ulson app to focus that sound in either direction with surprisingly little sound bleed in the side you aren't using. Also inside, a gyroscope and accelerometer. The reason why is nuts. You adjust the volume by rocking the entire speaker forwards or backwards. Once you've cranked it up or turned it down, just let go, and the internal spring assembly will gently cradle it back into the central position. And by the way, this even works if you have the thing mounted on the wall. Pull it down to turn the volume down, and it'll roll back up into place. The Beosound Edge features built-in Chromecast streaming, plus support for AirPlay 2, which brings Apple Music into play. You can also use it as a Bluetooth speaker. Whether that's all insanely reall cool or just insane. Credit to be an O for reinventing the wheel shaped speaker and showing something new and novel and downright cool at Etha 2018.