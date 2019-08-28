Are you ready to make the Nintendo Switch Lite switch? (The Daily Charge, 8/28/2019)

Transcript
Transcription not available for Are you ready to make the Nintendo Switch Lite switch? (The Daily Charge, 8/28/2019).
From article: Nintendo Switch Lite: Why to buy it, and why not to

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

59 episodes

Alphabet City

60 episodes

CNET Top 5

826 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

314 episodes

Tech Today

961 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Are you ready to make the Nintendo Switch Lite switch? (The Daily Charge, 8/28/2019)

10:11

SpaceX aces Starhopper rocket test

2:41

Disney Plus preorders offer a big discount, but there's a catch (The Daily Charge, 8/27/2019)

5:29

Ring convinced police to join its network through peer pressure and freebies

4:14

Can I bring my dog with me? (The Daily Charge, 8/26/2019)

12:01

John Travolta dreams of making an iPhone movie

4:12

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Disney Plus preorders offer a big discount, but there's a catch (The Daily Charge, 8/27/2019)

5:29

New Apple Watch on the way, but maybe not a Series 5

7:10

SpaceX aces Starhopper rocket test

2:41

Top 5 streaming services for live TV

3:15

Five things you need to know about the 2020 Volvo XC90

2:52

Don't let the Steve Jobs conspiracy theory fake you out

1:27

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Best dark mode iOS apps to try now

2:14

How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS

1:53

How to set up and use Google Docs offline

1:24

Capital One data breach: Here's what to do

1:43

Your phone can translate text in 88 languages

2:03

Equifax breach: Find out if you can claim part of the $700 million

1:33