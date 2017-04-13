Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Apple Byte Extra Crunchy
Apple's working on a holy grail to treat diabetes (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 80)Apple has a small team of biomedical engineers working to develop noninvasive sensors that can measure glucose levels through the skin. The 2017 iMac was Apple's idea of a pro machine, until they decided to bring the Mac Pro back from the dead.
