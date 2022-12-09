Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different 10:17 Watch Now

Dec 9, 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: We are getting something completely new from Apple in 2023, apple is expected to unveil a headset that can do virtual reality and augmented reality. A new Apple gadget for your face. But there's been a little hitch in the plans. A report came out this week from Apple Analyst Ming Chio that the headset may be delayed in shipments because of software related issues. What is going on with this headset? It's been several years in development Reports say Apple is unveiling [00:00:30] this headset in just a few weeks, as in January. Now, that could still very much happen, so you are gonna start hearing more and more about all the things that this vr, AR face Goggle product can do. But as the buzz builds, there's one more thing here we need to consider. Apple may need to completely change its playbook on how it reveals its newest gadget to the world, Speaker 2: Better than the laptop, better than the Speaker 1: Smartphone. So although nothing is official as usual, there have been some reports we can stitch together that give us clues [00:01:00] on what's going on. Apple has said to be working on multiple AR and VR headsets. Perhaps something of a mixed reality where it can do both. Bloomberg's Smart Germond reports that one will be called Apple Reality Pro. It's something that can probably go up against the Quest Pro from Meta. Bloomberg reported that Apple trademarked a few names like Reality Processor, reality Pro Reality one, they like the word reality. There's some photo renderings everyone keeps passing around of what it could look like based [00:01:30] on documents, and it looks like ski goggles. This drawing comes from the online publication, the information.com and it's reporters have sources saying that this is gonna be loaded with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and seeing the world in front of you so you can walk around and not run into things. Speaker 1: It's also got eight K resolution displays and eye tracking and some swappable bands that could have surround sound built in or extra battery power. You may even wear a little thimble [00:02:00] thing on your finger to control it. Now, all that said, it's reported to be priced as much as $3,000. Like the Magic Leap two or the Hollow Lens two. Apple will have to do a lot of convincing on why anyone would need to drop three ground for this. Maybe that price won't be so high, but all science point to it being expensive. The Quest Pro is just half that. It's $1,500. So let's get into how Apple [00:02:30] could launch something like this. You gotta look at when Apple launched entirely new types of products. Back in 2010, Steve Jobs revealed the iPad at its own January event, and it didn't come out until April when the iPad was announced. Speaker 1: We all understood how the iPhone worked, and yet Apple still didn't cram this iPad reveal into another event because it wanted to break down why you would want an iPad, what the apps could do. A bit of hand holding here to really pump [00:03:00] it up and try. Its best to show you why it's just not a big iPhone, even though it was a big iPhone. Fast forward two years, an Apple used a January event once again to explain how it was going to reinvent the textbook with interactive textbooks in the iBook store. Yes, a young Bridget was there and we heard about how this product could really shape education. So now you're seeing the iPad make more sense in schools. You can even make your own textbooks. So Apple, again, is taking time with just one product [00:03:30] that really cared about giving it some love with a demonstration for an entire day instead of shoving it into wwdc. Speaker 1: Now, let's go back to that VR headset. It's gonna be a bit harder to unveil this than an iPad. Sure, most people have heard of VR or maybe they tried it at a mall if they haven't already bought a headset. But how many people really tried augmented reality besides playing Pokemon Go from six years ago? I mean, AR on the face now. I'm a techie. I play with Google Glass. I've tried Microsoft [00:04:00] HoloLens, but what is Apple going to tell us that is better or different from these devices when most people don't use this in their everyday lives? Mixed reality is not people's actual reality, and yet it's not like Apple can say, Hey, we're taking everything you love about VR and making it better, because not so many people have much to say about loving vr. There's only one person who can help me figure out this puzzle of what Apple will do. We need to call up the one reporter who has been [00:04:30] covering Apple for well over a decade and who has worn on his head. Every type of Face Tech invented my friend Mr. Scott Stock. Hey Scott. Speaker 3: Hey Speaker 1: Bridget. I need to talk about virtual reality with you, but in real reality, are you free? Speaker 3: Yeah, let's talk. Speaker 1: All right, Scott, I need your help figuring out how in the world Apple's gonna announce this headset because this does not seem like it's gonna be a typical Apple event, Speaker 3: Or maybe it will be. Because when you think about all the Apple products [00:05:00] that have been new, they've tended to launch sort of with this long timeframe. So I kind of think about things like the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch. They've announced these things like sometimes six months in advance. It's like the Apple Watch had a had a pre-event and then they had the actual launch event. I see that happening for this headset. The question is, are they gonna have like three events? You know, are they gonna have an event pre wwdc, then maybe they're gonna have something at wwdc, which is their developer conference, to go over all of the how this works [00:05:30] and get people to understand it and then some sort of fall launch. And then the other question is, are they gonna allow people to deni it before it arrives? Apple has never let people see its products before the launch of the product, but when it comes to something like a VR headset, all the VR headsets I've ever demoed have been shown in advance. Same thing with ar. Apple did that once with the HomePod. They had a listening session for HomePod at one one WW C ahead of launch. So maybe that's [00:06:00] like a preview of something that we might get here. Speaker 1: I could also imagine there's gonna be a lot of talk about the software behind it, the operating system, because there's gonna be a whole suite of how it's gonna work. Uh, do you think they're gonna dive into that? Speaker 3: Yeah, so it's, especially at ww d c, a good number of people have used vr, but most people don't use it in their everyday lives. So a lot of people still find it weird and unknown and almost no one in the everyday world is used an AR headset. So if Apple's going with a headset that blends that, [00:06:30] they kind of have to start from square one and and say, what is this thing? Why are we making it? What, what is this thing called? What do you do in it? And then once you get through all of that, then you get into the wait, what apps does it run? How do you open your work projects? How, how do you get an app onto here? Like there's all these other questions which then come after it. Speaker 1: What has me the most curious too is think about Apple products being something in your everyday life. [00:07:00] These aren't vr, ar is not everyday life. So I keep wondering how is Apple gonna sell this to people when it's so expensive and it might not be your actual reality every day. Speaker 3: That is something I keep turning over in my head over and over to wonder how they're going to do this. Um, I, I think about maybe the Apple watch in the sense that, you know, when they, when they launched the Apple Watch, they f they found a few key features and they also said like, well, it's also a watch or, you know, it's, it's good for a couple of [00:07:30] things. They need to find those. Couple of things that this is good for. Now, the one I keep thinking about is fitness meta, which makes, you know, Facebook makes Quest two. That's the one that they keep making a big deal out of. They're seeing traction in people using it for workouts. I mean, apple has a fitness and health ecosystem. They also have their workouts, they have all the stuff to tap into. Technically VR can be a workout and they could probably do that a lot better than anyone else. They Speaker 1: Could tap into their content. They already, they [00:08:00] already make, Speaker 3: Yeah. And maybe make it a better workout headset. But is that, that doesn't seem like enough. Like they, you know, is it about games that's could be a really expensive headset just for games? Is it about creative collaboration? Like, um, I think about ILM and how they made the Mandalorian and a lot of companies doing 3D stuff, but is, is that too pro for Apple? You know, is that like a, is that something they can sell to everybody or are they gonna call this a specific pro tool? Speaker 1: I'll have to wait and see. Do you think it's gonna be January? Speaker 3: So I think it, I think it could be like [00:08:30] three things. I think it would make a lot of sense to announce it soon, meaning like a January, February, maybe give a few people demos, like I hope I'd be part of that. But you know, then you have ww d c where you unfold it a little more and then you have a fall launch. Cuz if you don't do that, if you wait too long, how are people gonna know how to develop for this thing and, and, and know what to do with it? It's a lot to, to wrestle with. We don't even know how you're gonna control things with it. Will it have, have a game controller or some sort of rings or a watch or hand tracking? Use your [00:09:00] mind. Yeah, use your mind. It's a big, it's a big mystery, but I do think it's gonna go from a look at all the stuff out there. There are very similar playbooks, AR and vr. There aren't that many mysteries. The Quest Pro, which has mixed reality and eye tracking. I feel like that's the sort of stuff that Apple's gonna go with. So that, that type of tech is gonna be amplified. Speaker 1: Glad I have you here to help me with these questions. Thank you, <laugh>. Speaker 3: You're welcome. Good to meet. You need an actual reality to talk about this? Speaker 1: Yes. You, you got, you gotta touch some grass while, while we're talking about, [00:09:30] while talking about vr. Speaker 3: Gotta take in the unpixelated trees. Come Speaker 1: On. Come, come and touch grass Speaker 3: With me. Yeah. Okay. Speaker 1: This feels good. Speaker 3: This is very good haptics. I like the, I like the feedback. This feels it's very realistic. Speaker 1: Apples apps are the key to getting us hooked on our devices and it's really gonna come down to what sort of apps are being developed for this thing. To help us understand the draw for how it could be different or at least more than just another way to play games.