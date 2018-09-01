Your video, "Apple's next iPhone may have leaked, Facebook launches video service worldwide"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Apple's next iPhone may have leaked, Facebook launches video service worldwide

In this week's top stories, Apple announces an event where we'll likely see the next iPhone, but an image of the device might already be online. Meanwhile, Facebook Watch opens up to the world.
1:29 /
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple announced it is holding a special event on September 12th. It is extremely likely we will see new iPhones then. Meanwhile 9to5Mac published images of what it says are the new iPhones. There are two models, a 5.8 inch version and a 6.5 inch one. The site says they will be offered in a gold color and they may be branded with the name iPhone XS. 9to5Mac also published an image if what could be the next Apple watch. It features a display that seems to take up the entire watch face. [MUSIC] President Trump tweeted that Google search engine is biased against him. Google denies his claims. Mr. Trump then tweeted a video, claiming Google did not promote his State of the Union Addresses on two occassions. Google says it did not promote one speech because it was not a State of the Union Address, but a joint statement to Congress. The company said it has not promoted those kinds of statements in the past. Google also said it did promote the president's State of the Union Address in January of this year. Facebook Watch is now available worldwide after being launched in the US last year. The video service features exclusive content. Facebook says that more than 50 million people in the US have watched at least one minute of video on Facebook Watch monthly [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cinet tech app today available for IOS or android.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Apple confirms September event, Trump takes on Google again
Apple confirms September event, Trump takes on Google again
2:04
Everyone is expecting Apple to introduce its latest iPhones at its upcoming special event. Meanwhile, the president tweets out a video...
Play video
Video: 5 apps for group video calls
5 apps for group video calls
1:10
Here's how to start a group video call on Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, WhatsApp and Skype. And find out which one allows...
Play video
Video: Silicon Valley is in the Capitol Hill hot seat again
Silicon Valley is in the Capitol Hill hot seat again
2:35
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and possibly Alphabet CEO Larry Page are expected to discuss election interference,...
Play video
Video: Google refreshes Wear OS, Facebook Watch goes international
Google refreshes Wear OS, Facebook Watch goes international
1:29
In today's top stories, changes are coming to Google's operating system for wearables. Meanwhile, Facebook's video service becomes...
Play video
Video: Apple confirms 2018 iPhone event for Sept. 12
Apple confirms 2018 iPhone event for Sept. 12
5:49
What Apple's invites tell us about the next iPhone event and what we're expecting.
Play video
Video: Fortnite's Gamescom booth is a bonkers gamer's paradise
Fortnite's Gamescom booth is a bonkers gamer's paradise
1:22
An assault course, zip line and dancing bears? We're not joking.
Play video
Video: Elon Musk's poetry corner (CNET UK Podcast 543)
Elon Musk's poetry corner (CNET UK Podcast 543)
41:55
We discuss Elon Musk's latest outbursts, Amazon's take on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and whether smartphones are too big for women's pockets.
Play video
Video: New Nvidia cards, Xbox hardware subscription service?
New Nvidia cards, Xbox hardware subscription service?
1:22
This week's most important news stories include Nvidia's new RTX graphics cards, Facebook's deletion of 250+ propaganda accounts and...
Play video