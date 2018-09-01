Apple's next iPhone may have leaked, Facebook launches video service worldwide

Tech Today
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple announced it is holding a special event on September 12th. It is extremely likely we will see new iPhones then. Meanwhile 9to5Mac published images of what it says are the new iPhones. There are two models, a 5.8 inch version and a 6.5 inch one. The site says they will be offered in a gold color and they may be branded with the name iPhone XS. 9to5Mac also published an image if what could be the next Apple watch. It features a display that seems to take up the entire watch face. [MUSIC] President Trump tweeted that Google search engine is biased against him. Google denies his claims. Mr. Trump then tweeted a video, claiming Google did not promote his State of the Union Addresses on two occassions. Google says it did not promote one speech because it was not a State of the Union Address, but a joint statement to Congress. The company said it has not promoted those kinds of statements in the past. Google also said it did promote the president's State of the Union Address in January of this year. Facebook Watch is now available worldwide after being launched in the US last year. The video service features exclusive content. Facebook says that more than 50 million people in the US have watched at least one minute of video on Facebook Watch monthly [MUSIC]