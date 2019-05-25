Apple's new Macbook chips, Qualcomm gets monopoly judgment
This is CNET here are the stories that mattered this week.Apple debuted ninth generation Core i seven and I nine CPU for its Mac Book line, marking the first time and eight core processor has been available in a Mac Book.
Also addressed by the company was the now infamous butterfly keyboard issue.
To which Apple says it has changed the actual keyboard mechanism and will extend warranties on laptops that have malfunctioning keyboards all the way back to the original 12" Macbook.
A U.S. district judge has ruled that Qualcomm wrongfully suppressed competitors in the wireless chip market.
And used its dominant position to force unnecessary licensing fees.
According to the ruling, Qualcomm must now change how it does business and renegotiate deals with its customers.
Finally, there's a new entry into portable gaming.
Say hello to Playdate.
It's made by Panic, the company known for Mac and iOS software.
Here's the pitch, it's a little yellow Game Boy like device, the black and white screen, [UNKNOWN], two buttons and a hand crank.
The games are a secret for now, but there are 12 in what panic call season one.
You get one new games each week It'll cost around $150.
And Panic says Playdate is shipping in early 2020.
