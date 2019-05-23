The Apple Core

Apple's latest patent hints at iPhone 12 feature

Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple's latest patent hints at iPhone 12 feature.
Tech IndustryApple

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Powerful chipmaker Qualcomm is just too powerful, judge rules

1:48

Google's experiments with silly games could have a serious impact on the future

3:15

Apple will replace faulty MacBook keyboards

4:27

Inside Facebook's robotics research lab

1:14

Laura Dern and Booking.com team up to boost young women coders

5:29

How San Francisco's ban could impact facial recognition tech

3:04

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

New leaks show iPhone 11R color options and camera bump

7:06

The battle for the best outdoor cam: Nest Cam IQ Outdoor vs Arlo Ultra

5:02

Vizio debuts TVs with local dimming, quantum dots, AirPlay 2

3:12

Apple will replace faulty MacBook keyboards

4:27

Is 5G coming to a city near you?

2:50

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 info leaking

4:35

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Honor 20 Pro packs multiple cameras without the price tag

1:56

Vizio debuts TVs with local dimming, quantum dots, AirPlay 2

3:12

Vizio’s 2019 TVs get Apple AirPlay and beefed-up hardware

3:12

HP's Spectre x360 puts a premium on design and battery life

1:54

DJI Osmo Action gets you more on-screen time on land and water

3:28

OnePlus 7 Pro packs top features for less than $700

4:06

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

3 reasons you need a smart plug

2:02

Best dark-mode Android apps to try now

2:18

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose the best one for you

2:44

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13