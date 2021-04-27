Apple's iOS 14.5 brings privacy changes, Spotify increases prices

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Apple's iOS 14.5 update is available to download for iPhones and iPads, and with it brings big changes to privacy.
The operating system requires apps to ask for permission before tracking data location Or following a user's activities across the internet is called app tracking transparency.
And it has drawn criticism from companies like Facebook, who say it will hurt the social networks ad business.
I was 14.5.
Also, let's face ID unlock a phone while wearing a mask.
If you happen to have an Apple Watch And there are new voice options for Siri along with new emoji icons.
Meanwhile, in streaming news, Spotify is increasing the price of several types of subscriptions in the The UK in Europe.
Over in the US it raised the cost of the family plan, which went up $1 to 1599 a month.
And Roku is in a standoff with Google over the app YouTube TV.
Roku says the YouTube Live TV service may be removed from Roku devices because of what he calls unfair demand.
As Google says it is negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement.
