Apple unveils carbon neutral plan, LinkedIn cuts jobs

Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. Apple on Tuesday unveiled a plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, including its supply chain and product life cycles. By 2030. The iPhone maker laid out a 10 year plan focused on a handful of key areas. Including low carbon product design, expanding energy efficiency, renewable energy, process and material innovations and carbon removal. Apple said it plans to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030 while using, developing innovative carbon removal solutions To take care of the remaining 25% of its carbon footprint. Spotify on Tuesday launched video podcasts for a select few shows, letting its free users and Premium subscribers access the new feature and a cool touch The podcasts will transition seamlessly between video and audio only if you leave the app the company noted. And finally LinkedIn will cut around 960 jobs due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on recruiting and hiring. The cuts will focus on the sales and hiring divisions hitting 6% of the professional networking sites global workforce Microsoft owned company which people used to find jobs in which companies used to find employees isn't planning any further layoffs. Stay up to date with the latest. [INAUDIBLE].

