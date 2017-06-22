Apple's 12-inch MacBook grows up

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Apple's 12-inch MacBook grows upThe latest version gets a better keyboard and faster components, but still has just that one USB-C port.
Apple has fixed a couple of the biggest issues people had with the cult favorite 12 inch Macbook. But before you ask, yes, it's still got just that one USB-C port. The one feature I'm actually most excited about is a revamped keyboard. It looks the same, still very flat. But underneath is an improved butterfly mechanism that really makes a difference. For a lot of people, the old keyboard just never felt right. It was a deal breaker. Now, the keys have a real solid click and snap that was missing before. You also get newer CPU's including Intel Core i5 and Core i7 options for the first time. But before you get too excited about that, these are Y series processors which means they're pretty much all about saving battery power over actual performance. Still, the Macbook is fast enough for everyday stuff like writing, video streaming, and web surfing. I feel safe calling it a mainstream machine. Now it's not as updated as we'd like. You're still stuck with a not great, low res webcam. There's still just that single USB-C port for all of your power and connectivity needs, and it still starts at a hefty $1299. That's why I call this a cult favorite laptop. It's not for everybody. But if you're the right audience, always on the go, looking for great battery life and great design, it's probably gonna be one of your favorites too.