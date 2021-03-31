Apple WWDC kicks off June 7, SpaceX Starship test ends with a boom

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple has confirmed this year's wwdc will kick off on june 7 just like last year's dub dub this year's worldwide developers conference will be all virtual and is expected to show us what's next with apple's big software platforms like ios And macro is. It comes at a busy time for the brand as Apple transitions away from Intel, Silicon on Macs and rumors abound about news products like virtual reality headsets and self-driving cars. SpaceX's latest Starship prototype the SN 11, landed with a bang during a test flight. [MUSIC] On Tuesday, the rocket launched in dense fog from Boca Chica, Texas, soaring high and successfully descending. But roughly six minutes off to launch. The Rockets onboard cameras froze and Moments later, a loud explosion was heard on the live stream audio. Shortly after the test SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted something significant happened shortly after the landing burns start But that the company would need to examine the bits to find out more. And finally, PayPal has announced users can now shop with cryptocurrency, PayPal introduced currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to its platform last October. But as of Tuesday, users can now check out with crypto when they're shopping online. It follows similar news from visa which this week announced it would support cryptocurrency for payments settlements. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

100 episodes

CNET Top 5

865 episodes

The Daily Charge

973 episodes

What the Future

351 episodes

Tech Today

1465 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

SpaceX's exploding Starship: Why this massive rocket keeps blowing up

8:55

Congress vs. Big Tech CEOs on misinformation

8:54

The OnePlus Watch can't beat the Apple Watch

6:26

Why DLSS on the Switch Pro could be a game-changer

3:09

OnePlus debuts OnePlus Watch

8:24

The PlayStation VR 2 controllers revealed

6:54

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Minivan duel: 2021 Toyota Sienna vs. Chrysler Pacifica

5:31

SpaceX's exploding Starship: Why this massive rocket keeps blowing up

8:55

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

This power tool may be the best affordable massage gun you can get

5:02

Google: How it got so big

9:34

Best massage guns of 2021

8:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

This power tool may be the best affordable massage gun you can get

5:02

Big features arrive on the budget Samsung A series

5:06

Google's new Nest Hub knows how well you slept

5:25

The Echo Show 10 battles the Nest Hub Max for the smart display crown

12:28

5 things I love about the Oppo Find X3 Pro

6:18

Review: Asus levels up with new ROG Phone 5

9:26

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40