Apple WWDC kicks off June 7, SpaceX Starship test ends with a boom
Tech Today
Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now.
Apple has confirmed this year's wwdc will kick off on june 7 just like last year's dub dub this year's worldwide developers conference will be all virtual and is expected to show us what's next with apple's big software platforms like ios And macro is.
It comes at a busy time for the brand as Apple transitions away from Intel, Silicon on Macs and rumors abound about news products like virtual reality headsets and self-driving cars.
SpaceX's latest Starship prototype the SN 11, landed with a bang during a test flight.
On Tuesday, the rocket launched in dense fog from Boca Chica, Texas, soaring high and successfully descending.
But roughly six minutes off to launch.
The Rockets onboard cameras froze and Moments later, a loud explosion was heard on the live stream audio.
Shortly after the test SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted something significant happened shortly after the landing burns start But that the company would need to examine the bits to find out more.
And finally, PayPal has announced users can now shop with cryptocurrency, PayPal introduced currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to its platform last October.
But as of Tuesday, users can now check out with crypto when they're shopping online.
It follows similar news from visa which this week announced it would support cryptocurrency for payments settlements.
