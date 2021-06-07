Apple workers want flexibility, Nigeria bans Twitter

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. [MUSIC] A group of Apple workers have responded negatively to CEO Tim Cook's announcement that employees must soon start working from the office at least three days a week. In an internal letter to Cook published by The Verge, the employees say decisions on the frequency of remote work should be left up to individual teams. And that there shouldn't be a one size fits all policy. They also say they've felt actively ignored on the issue during the past year and that some workers have jumped ship as a result. [MUSIC] Nigeria has blocked Twitter access in the country after the social media site removed a tweet by President Muhammad Buhari earlier in the week. Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Information and culture said in a series of tweets on Friday that the government has suspended Twitter indefinitely because of persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence. Twitter removed a tweet by Buhari that violated its abusive behavior policy, referencing the civil war in Nigeria's Biafra region in the late 1960s. And finally, in entertainment news Disney's live action flick Cruella focusing on the villain from its animated classic 101 Dalmatians has all ready spawned a sequel. The second Cruella movie is in early development, as noted on Friday by The Hollywood Reporter, and will continue the origin story of Cruella De Ville. With a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 74% critic score, it's not hard to see why. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting c/net. [BLANK_AUDIO]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

357 episodes

Tech Today

1526 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Nvidia's newest 3080 Ti GPU headlines Computex 2021

4:21

AMD, Tesla partner up

6:02

New Beats earbuds revealed by LeBron James?

4:06

USB-C gets big power boost

2:28

Amazon's MGM takeover is big for Prime Video -- but not like you'd think

3:34

Epic v. Apple trial recap, what's next

5:45

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

What's really behind the chip shortage and when will it end?

18:00

The 2022 Buick Enclave is road-trip ready

4:21

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

How the world's most powerful tidal turbine generates power

4:20

Toyota BZ4X Concept has a clunky name and a cool look

1:48

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross aims for the best of both worlds

1:45

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Everything we want from Ring's new drone cam

5:29

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV: Brighter than OLED, but is it better?

8:51

Mesh Wi-Fi or range extenders? Pick the best option for you

5:11

Electric skates are scary but also a lot of fun

6:46

Apple TV's new remote is the upgrade we needed

3:35

What Apple's M1 and 5G do for the new iPad Pro

11:12

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40