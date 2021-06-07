Apple workers want flexibility, Nigeria bans Twitter
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
A group of Apple workers have responded negatively to CEO Tim Cook's announcement that employees must soon start working from the office at least three days a week.
In an internal letter to Cook published by The Verge, the employees say decisions on the frequency of remote work should be left up to individual teams.
And that there shouldn't be a one size fits all policy.
They also say they've felt actively ignored on the issue during the past year and that some workers have jumped ship as a result.
Nigeria has blocked Twitter access in the country after the social media site removed a tweet by President Muhammad Buhari earlier in the week.
Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Information and culture said in a series of tweets on Friday that the government has suspended Twitter indefinitely because of persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.
Twitter removed a tweet by Buhari that violated its abusive behavior policy, referencing the civil war in Nigeria's Biafra region in the late 1960s.
And finally, in entertainment news Disney's live action flick Cruella focusing on the villain from its animated classic 101 Dalmatians has all ready spawned a sequel.
The second Cruella movie is in early development, as noted on Friday by The Hollywood Reporter, and will continue the origin story of Cruella De Ville.
With a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 74% critic score, it's not hard to see why.
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting c/net.
