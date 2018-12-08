Apple waiting on a 5G phone, Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
Transcript
[MUSIC]
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week.
Bloomberg is reporting that Apple will wait until at least 2020 before the company releases a phone that can connect to a 5G network.
If you recall Apple used a similar strategy with the roll out of 4G LTE to avoid problems with poor initial coverage.
Microsoft is reportedly giving up on the core technology in its edge browser for Windows 10, and will instead rely on google software.
A new browser codenamed Anaheim will use software from Chromium.
That's Google's open source project on which Chrome is based Chrome stll reigns supreme in the browser market with 62% of the share.
And finally Qualcomm has announced a fingerprint reader that uses sound to unlock your phone.
Dubbed the 3D sonic sensor, the technology bounces sound waves off your skin to determin its shape It's entirely possible that this will be the tech behind the Galaxy S10 scanner.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
Tech IndustryChromeChrome OSMicrosoftApple
Up Next
Apple Watch 4 gains EKG, Lyft to go public
1:08
Secret Service testing facial recognition, Qualcomm's ultrasonic...
1:04
Microsoft bailing on Edge, Epic Games to launch a digital game...
1:15
Tumblr to remove adult content, Apple will wait on a 5G phone
1:06
Apple AirPods could get wireless charging, Amazon Prime's biggest...
1:22
Cyber Monday breaks records, Apple Music heading to Alexa
1:12
Apple says the iPhone XR is a winner, US Army makes deal with...
1:21
Google Fi expands support to iPhones, Google Pixel 3 Lite spotted?
1:10
Cyber Monday a huge success, Pixel Slate reviews are in
1:12
SCOTUS hears Apple arguments, an LG camera with 16 lenses?