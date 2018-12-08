Tech Today

Apple waiting on a 5G phone, Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Transcript
[MUSIC] This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week. Bloomberg is reporting that Apple will wait until at least 2020 before the company releases a phone that can connect to a 5G network. If you recall Apple used a similar strategy with the roll out of 4G LTE to avoid problems with poor initial coverage. Microsoft is reportedly giving up on the core technology in its edge browser for Windows 10, and will instead rely on google software. A new browser codenamed Anaheim will use software from Chromium. That's Google's open source project on which Chrome is based Chrome stll reigns supreme in the browser market with 62% of the share. And finally Qualcomm has announced a fingerprint reader that uses sound to unlock your phone. Dubbed the 3D sonic sensor, the technology bounces sound waves off your skin to determin its shape It's entirely possible that this will be the tech behind the Galaxy S10 scanner. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
Tech IndustryChromeChrome OSMicrosoftApple

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 can enable 4K portrait mode video

1:02

Here's what Google Lens can do with Snapdragon 855 and 5G

1:19

The bendable glass that’s shaping up to cover foldable phones

4:06

Hulu's next commercial break may be whenever you pause your binge

2:30

Qualcomm gives us a glimpse of our future in 5G

2:27

Ring creates a digital neighborhood watch with Neighbors app

1:34

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

We tested the Apple Watch EKG against a hospital EKG

4:28

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

NASA's InSight landing and the crazy odds behind getting to Mars

5:54

The iPhone X may not be gone for good

5:07

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

You can do better than this LG Smart Display

2:51

Razer Blade Stealth sneaks in an end-of-year update

1:47

Sonos Amp is wireless streaming for grown-ups

2:05

Nanoleaf Canvas decorates your smart home in living color

2:38

AKG N700NC: Does it beat Sony and Bose?

2:03

Instant Pot Smart Wifi review: control your cooker from anywhere

1:41

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16

3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep

1:39

See how much time you're wasting on Facebook

1:31

Kid-proof your streaming services

1:07