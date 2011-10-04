Apple unveils the iPhone 4S world phone

CNET News Video
Apple unveils the iPhone 4S world phoneApple's SVP of marketing Philip Schiller announces the latest version of the company's popular iPhone, the iPhone 4S. The new smartphone touts a faster A5 chip, dual-core graphics, a longer battery life, a better camera, and dual-mode CDMA and GSM compatability.
Transcript
-I'm really pleased to tell you today all about the brand new iPhone 4S. Of course it starts with the retina display, of course it's glass in front and back and it has an incredible stainless steel band around it make it the thinnest smartphone, but don't be deceived because inside it is all new. So, how is it different? First, it has a new chip inside, the A5 chip that we've launched just this year and the iPad 2 is now making its way into the iPhone. This is an apple designed chip that's remarkable. It's a dual core processor, to the best performance that's up to twice as fast as CPU fast. It's also dual core graphics, which means the graphics can be up to 7 times faster than they were in the previous iPhone. This gonna help across all the kinds applications you might use, but one area that we really see it screamed is on games. What developers can do with game play on phone would be remarkable. -You can really see the characters that are coming to live here. His head rest is on his shoulder, his helmet is casting down onto his chest, just makes everything feel more grounded and alive. -For the first time in an iPhone, we now have 8 hours of talk time on 3G. That's incredible battery life. Here are some of the other numbers 8 hours of 3G talk time, 14 hours of 2G talk time, 6 hours of browsing your network, 9 hours Wi-Fi, 10 hours watching video, 40 hours of listening to music. Now, the iPhone 4S is a world phone. It has both GSM and CDMA. So, when you're travelling with GSM, of course you can roam on those networks when you're travelling. You have CDMA home network. You can roam on GSM networks around the world that really benefits customers a lot. So, that's the new antenna system. A breakthrough and switching between 2 antenna technologies, the ability to faster download twice as fast, and a world phone. So, what's this new camera inside the iPhone 4S like? Let me tell you all about it. First, it's docked with a new sensor an 8-megapixel sensor, just let you take photos with a 3264 x 2448. That means you can print out an 8 x 10 glossy photo that's pixel perfect using that same camera system and all the things we've just talked about that takes stunning HD video and for the first time, it is now 1080p HD video just the resolution you want. And we use that powerful image single processor inside the A5 chip to some incredible things like real time video image stabilization. As you know as you make your video camera smaller and smaller, it's harder to hold it really still, so this helps remove a lot of that shakiness you could get and we try to improve the video quality in real-time temporal noise reduction especially helps in low lights scenarios. So that's the iPhone 4S. It comes in black and white, 16 gigabyte for $199, 32 gigabyte for 299, and 64 gigabyte for 399 and that's with the typical US carrier 2-year contract, 64 gigabytes first time in iPhone.