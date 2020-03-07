Apple to pay up to $500M in settlement, Twitter tests disappearing content
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week.
Apple has agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action law suit that accused the tech giant of slowing down older iPhones in order to encourage people to buy the latest The most expensive model of the phone.
Apple faced a wave of backlash after acknowledging in 2017 that its IOS software slowed down the performance of some older iPhones.
At the time, Apple apologized for its lack of transparency and And offered battery replacements.
Facebook is backing out of the South by Southwest conference and festivals because of coronavirus concerns.
A move that comes shortly after Twitter announced it won't be at the massive cultural event either.
Quote, due to concerns related to coronavirus, the company and employees will not be participating in South by Southwest this year.
Facebook spokesperson said on Monday, the news also hits as Twitter is now encouraging its employees to work from home to avoid the spread of the virus.
And finally, Twitter said Wednesday that it's testing a feature that will let users post text, photos and video vanish in 24 hours.
A tool meant to encourage people to feel more comfortable sharing their thoughts online.
Sharing disposable content is popular on other social media sites like Snapchat and Facebook and Instagram, so it isn't surprising Twitter is giving it a try.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
