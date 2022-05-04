Apple Store Workers to Hold Union Vote, Twitter Circle Brings Tweets to Close Friends

Speaker 1: This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. Speaker 1: Apple store employees in Georgia will vote to form the company's first union on June 2nd, the employees at the Cumberland mall, apple store began pushing union efforts last month. Joining employees at Apple's grand central terminal store in New York to organize. If the vote is successful, the Atlanta location will be the first apple store to have a union in the us. The move follows similar efforts by Amazon workers in New York who [00:00:30] voted to join the Amazon labor union in early April. Twitter will now let you share your tweets with a select group of people. The company has started testing a new feature called Twitter circle, which lets you add up to 150 people to a group to see individual tweets. Those people can like and reply, but won't be able to retweet. You can also edit who's in your circle and choose whether your tweets go just your circle or the wider world. Twitter is testing the feature now with some users though, no word on when it will roll out more widely [00:01:00] and SpaceX is starting. Satellite internet now has 150,000 daily active users in Ukraine in a tweet Ukrainian vice prime minister. Michaela Federoff said the service was providing crucial support for Ukraine's infrastructure. Starlink first sent terminals to Ukraine shortly after the Russian invasion began in late February at the request of Federoff, but CEO, Elon Musk also warned that the hardware could be targeted by Russian troops. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

