Tech Today

Apple slashes iPhone production orders, Instagram going after fake engagement

Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple is cutting production orders for the iPhone 10S, 10S Max and 10R. The slashing of orders has created havoc for suppliers in this process forcing companies to drastically shift their projective revenues. Perhaps most surprising is the 10R arguably the most affordable and practical iPhone Apple has made in years. Nevertheless demand for all 2018 iPhones is down. Instagram is going after fake accounts and social booster bots. The company said it will start to remove fake likes, follows and comments generated by third party apps. It's all part of the company's effort to increase the platform's authenticity across the board. And finally Alex is getting a Skype skill just in time for the holidays. Owners of Echo smart speakers will be able to initiate Skype calls using a voice command. The feature further cements Microsoft and Amazon's partnership as devices from both companies find new ways to work together. You can stay up to the date with the latest by visiting CNET.
Tech IndustryAlexaAmazonInstagramSkype

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Our hands-on impression of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

2:03

Apple-Amazon deal spells trouble for third-party electronics sellers

1:40

TSA's automated security lanes aim to speed up holiday travel

1:08

Zuckerberg defends actions after New York Times investigation

2:58

Dark-matter hurricane is nothing to worry about

1:45

Amazon announces HQ2 in a split decision (The 3:59, Ep. 489)

4:23

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected

6:31

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Driving the 2019 Formula E car

15:18

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Art and architecture on the Microsoft Surface Studio 2

4:45

AmazonBasics Microwave Review: Let Alexa Nuke The Popcorn

2:10

Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the money

1:47

Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment experience

3:15

This smart oven makes meal-kit cooking easier than ever

1:44

Just Cause 4 is like Breath of the Wild on crack

3:12

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Best deals to score big on Black Friday

1:14

5 tips for free-tier Spotify users

1:53

How to permanently delete Facebook

1:08

How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

1:28

Keep your Amazon deliveries secure

1:03

4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts

2:06