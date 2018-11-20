Apple slashes iPhone production orders, Instagram going after fake engagement
Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now.
Apple is cutting production orders for the iPhone 10S, 10S Max and 10R.
The slashing of orders has created havoc for suppliers in this process forcing companies to drastically shift their projective revenues.
Perhaps most surprising is the 10R arguably the most affordable and practical iPhone Apple has made in years.
Nevertheless demand for all 2018 iPhones is down.
Instagram is going after fake accounts and social booster bots.
The company said it will start to remove fake likes, follows and comments generated by third party apps.
It's all part of the company's effort to increase the platform's authenticity across the board.
And finally Alex is getting a Skype skill just in time for the holidays.
Owners of Echo smart speakers will be able to initiate Skype calls using a voice command.
The feature further cements Microsoft and Amazon's partnership as devices from both companies find new ways to work together.
You can stay up to the date with the latest by visiting CNET.
Tech IndustryAlexaAmazonInstagramSkype
