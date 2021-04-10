Apple shortages, T-Mobile's home internet service

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week.
Rumors have swirled that Apple was going to introduce new iPads in March that never materialized.
A report by NIKKEI Asia says that iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of display parts.
Meanwhile, the new Mac books have also been delayed due to a chip shortage And the report says that Apple is changing its order strategy to handle the shortages.
T Mobile announced the launch of its new consumer home internet business during one of its uncarrier events.
A broadband service will cost a flat $60 a month and utilize the company's 5g and 4g cellular network.
Worse, the launch will cover 48 states plus Hawaii and will initially be offered to about 30 million Americans.
T Mobile says it hopes to have seven to 8 million subscribers by 2025.
Finally industry video game conference e three is returning in June with a virtual show.
Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.
But the Entertainment Software Association says it's throwing a free online event open to everyone this year.
ESA list of participating studios includes Xbox and Nintendo, and will last for three days starting June 12.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
