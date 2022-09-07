Apple Reveals New Apple Watch SE for $249 2:50 Watch Now

Sep 7, 2022 Smartwatches

Speaker 1: Next let's talk about apple watch. Se se has been a huge hit and for more than 80% of se customers, it's their very first apple watch. They love how se delivers the core apple watch experience at a more affordable price. Se is a fantastic way to get started with apple watch. And this year it gets even better. The new se will be available in silver midnight and Starlight all in [00:00:30] 100% recycled aluminum, and we've completely redesigned the back case. It's now made of nylon composite materials that match perfectly with the three case finishes. And there's a new production process that reduces its carbon footprint by over 80%. Now, back to Deidra to tell you more, Speaker 2: The second generation se continues to deliver the core benefits of apple watch that users love like workout and [00:01:00] activity tracking. It's swim proof. It has high and low heart rate notifications, emergency SOS and fall detection. Se also includes the same motion sensors as series eight to support crash detection. And with AirPods, you can listen to your music anywhere. The se display is 30% larger than that of series three and se features the same eight system and package that's [00:01:30] in series eight, making it up to 20% faster than before. Se continues to be the perfect apple watch for family setup. With family setup, you can use your iPhone to pair watches for your children who don't yet have their own iPhone. Kids can make phone calls and send messages to contacts that you specify, connect to emergency services and share their location. And with new features coming soon, like the home app and home keys in wallet, [00:02:00] family setup allows even more independence for kids and more peace of mind for parents se offers everyone the core features of apple watch and now includes the faster S eight sip crash detection, new case colors with matching back cases and all the new capabilities of watch O S nine all at a more affordable price starting at 2 49 for GPS and 2 99 for cellular. Speaker 2: You can order it today and it will be available on [00:02:30] September 16th. We are so excited about the great new features coming to series eight and apple watch se, and can't wait for people to start using them, but we're not done yet. Here's Jeff to tell you even more.