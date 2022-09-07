Apple Reveals New Apple Watch SE for $249
2:50
Watch Now

Apple Reveals New Apple Watch SE for $249

Smartwatches
Speaker 1: Next let's talk about apple watch. Se se has been a huge hit and for more than 80% of se customers, it's their very first apple watch. They love how se delivers the core apple watch experience at a more affordable price. Se is a fantastic way to get started with apple watch. And this year it gets even better. The new se will be available in silver midnight and Starlight all in [00:00:30] 100% recycled aluminum, and we've completely redesigned the back case. It's now made of nylon composite materials that match perfectly with the three case finishes. And there's a new production process that reduces its carbon footprint by over 80%. Now, back to Deidra to tell you more, Speaker 2: The second generation se continues to deliver the core benefits of apple watch that users love like workout and [00:01:00] activity tracking. It's swim proof. It has high and low heart rate notifications, emergency SOS and fall detection. Se also includes the same motion sensors as series eight to support crash detection. And with AirPods, you can listen to your music anywhere. The se display is 30% larger than that of series three and se features the same eight system and package that's [00:01:30] in series eight, making it up to 20% faster than before. Se continues to be the perfect apple watch for family setup. With family setup, you can use your iPhone to pair watches for your children who don't yet have their own iPhone. Kids can make phone calls and send messages to contacts that you specify, connect to emergency services and share their location. And with new features coming soon, like the home app and home keys in wallet, [00:02:00] family setup allows even more independence for kids and more peace of mind for parents se offers everyone the core features of apple watch and now includes the faster S eight sip crash detection, new case colors with matching back cases and all the new capabilities of watch O S nine all at a more affordable price starting at 2 49 for GPS and 2 99 for cellular. Speaker 2: You can order it today and it will be available on [00:02:30] September 16th. We are so excited about the great new features coming to series eight and apple watch se, and can't wait for people to start using them, but we're not done yet. Here's Jeff to tell you even more.

Up Next

Apple Introduces New AirPods Pro for $249
apple-sept-22-seq-00-12-05-17-still003

Up Next

Apple Introduces New AirPods Pro for $249

Apple Watch Series 8 Can Detect Car Crashes
apple-sept-22-seq-00-01-08-11-still002

Apple Watch Series 8 Can Detect Car Crashes

Apple's 2022 iPhone SE Is Equal Parts New and Old
iphone-se-news-reax-3

Apple's 2022 iPhone SE Is Equal Parts New and Old

Mac Studio and Studio Display Priced With Low and High-End Options
mac-studio-and-studio-display-pricing-00-00-02-18-still002

Mac Studio and Studio Display Priced With Low and High-End Options

Apple Unveils Mac Studio Desktop
studio-cnet

Apple Unveils Mac Studio Desktop

Apple Unveils 5K-Retina Studio Display With High-Fidelity Speakers
apple-studiodisplay

Apple Unveils 5K-Retina Studio Display With High-Fidelity Speakers

Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event in Less Than 10 Minutes
apple-march-event-2

Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event in Less Than 10 Minutes

Apple Introduces M1 Ultra Chip for New Mac Desktops
apple-unveils-m1-ultra-chip-00-00-20-07-still001

Apple Introduces M1 Ultra Chip for New Mac Desktops

Apple Updates iPhone SE With 5G and A15 Bionic Chip
appletv-sebionic-2022

Apple Updates iPhone SE With 5G and A15 Bionic Chip

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Apple Introduces New AirPods Pro for $249
apple-sept-22-seq-00-12-05-17-still003

Apple Introduces New AirPods Pro for $249

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds II: better design, better performance
bose-quietcomforst-ii

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds II: better design, better performance

Apple Watch Series 8 Can Detect Car Crashes
apple-sept-22-seq-00-01-08-11-still002

Apple Watch Series 8 Can Detect Car Crashes

Apple Reveals New Apple Watch SE for $249
screenshot-2022-09-07-at-18-34-50.png

Apple Reveals New Apple Watch SE for $249

Why Apple Wants You to Upgrade Your iPhone
phoneupgradeexplainer-00-07-19-17-still007

Why Apple Wants You to Upgrade Your iPhone

DeLorean Introduces Two New Concept Vehicles: The Omega 2040 and Alpha5 Plasmatail
faqzdnavuaalnz-1

DeLorean Introduces Two New Concept Vehicles: The Omega 2040 and Alpha5 Plasmatail

Most Popular All most popular

Why Apple Wants You to Upgrade Your iPhone
phoneupgradeexplainer-00-07-19-17-still007

Why Apple Wants You to Upgrade Your iPhone

What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 7 iPhone Event
appleevent2022-whattoexpect-cnet

What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 7 iPhone Event

DeLorean Introduces Two New Concept Vehicles: The Omega 2040 and Alpha5 Plasmatail
faqzdnavuaalnz-1

DeLorean Introduces Two New Concept Vehicles: The Omega 2040 and Alpha5 Plasmatail

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: A Diminutive but Fun Upgrade
flip4

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: A Diminutive but Fun Upgrade

A New Kind of Robotic Farming Moves the Work Indoors and Dispenses With Tractors
iron-ox-00-02-50-23-still182

A New Kind of Robotic Farming Moves the Work Indoors and Dispenses With Tractors

Qualcomm and Meta Announce Snapdragon XR and Metaverse Partnership at IFA 2022
qualcomm-cms-image

Qualcomm and Meta Announce Snapdragon XR and Metaverse Partnership at IFA 2022

Latest Products All latest products

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds II: better design, better performance
bose-quietcomforst-ii

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds II: better design, better performance

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: A Diminutive but Fun Upgrade
flip4

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: A Diminutive but Fun Upgrade

Hands-On With This Massive 17-Inch Folding OLED Screen PC From Asus
yt-asus-foldable-nda-v5

Hands-On With This Massive 17-Inch Folding OLED Screen PC From Asus

WatchOS 9 Brings Run-Tracking Upgrades to Apple Watch
220826-site-watchos-9-in-depth-running-features

WatchOS 9 Brings Run-Tracking Upgrades to Apple Watch

Moto Edge 2022: First Look at Motorola's $498 Phone
motoedge-fl-00-02-03-08-still003

Moto Edge 2022: First Look at Motorola's $498 Phone

Galaxy Watch 5: My First 2 Days With Samsung's Watches
watch-5-thumb

Galaxy Watch 5: My First 2 Days With Samsung's Watches

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use
googlepay-inhand

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use