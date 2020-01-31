Apple revamps Maps app, Nintendo Switch outsells SNES
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Apple Maps is getting a big upgrade.
All US users are getting a revamped version of Apple Maps now with Europe getting the upgrade in the coming months.
Apple rebuilt its mapping system from the ground up by outfitting hundreds of planes and cars with custom sensors.
The company says the new app is faster and has more accurate navigation than before.
Nintendo has managed to sell over 52 million Nintendo Switch units since its launch in 2017.
With this figure, the Nintendo Switch has surpassed the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in sales.
The switch is now Nintendo's third most popular console.
The Wii and the NS are ahead at numbers one and two, respectively.
Microsoft has issued another final update for Windows 7. Apparently there was a bug in the original final Windows 7 update That caused wallpapers issues.
Officially, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 on January 14th.
Recently, the company released financials and noted a strong demand for Window 10 considering Windows 7 will no longer receive free support.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
UPS teams with Waymo in Phoenix, Sen. Warren wants penalties...
1:20
Robocall court cases set to begin, Google to translate and transcribe...
1:47
Avast reportedly selling user data, DeLorean's comeback?
1:37
Google to change search results again, Vine's back (sort of)
1:09
Apple's abandoned encryption plan, Google changes search results
1:26
Apple partners with gyms, Google's search change annoys some
1:38
U.N. wants answers in Bezos hack, 5G boom projected for 2022
1:38
Apple abandoned iClould encryption, Uber to let some drivers...
1:41
Google wants AI regulation, Netflix snags Studio Ghibli
1:25
More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaks, SpaceX blows up a rocket