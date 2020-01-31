Apple revamps Maps app, Nintendo Switch outsells SNES

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple Maps is getting a big upgrade. All US users are getting a revamped version of Apple Maps now with Europe getting the upgrade in the coming months. Apple rebuilt its mapping system from the ground up by outfitting hundreds of planes and cars with custom sensors. The company says the new app is faster and has more accurate navigation than before. Nintendo has managed to sell over 52 million Nintendo Switch units since its launch in 2017. With this figure, the Nintendo Switch has surpassed the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in sales. The switch is now Nintendo's third most popular console. The Wii and the NS are ahead at numbers one and two, respectively. Microsoft has issued another final update for Windows 7. Apparently there was a bug in the original final Windows 7 update That caused wallpapers issues. Officially, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 on January 14th. Recently, the company released financials and noted a strong demand for Window 10 considering Windows 7 will no longer receive free support. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

76 episodes

Alphabet City

78 episodes

CNET Top 5

844 episodes

The Daily Charge

929 episodes

What the Future

330 episodes

Tech Today

1098 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

How much does it cost to spy on your neighbors? Apparently, $5 a month (The Daily Charge, 1/30/2020)

8:50

This company wants to sell license plate readers for your neighbors to track you

3:45

Apple is crushing it, and it's all thanks to AirPods (The Daily Charge, 1/29/2020)

9:59

The latest TV tech comes to Super Bowl 2020 (The Daily Charge, 1/28/2020)

9:47

Boeing's massive foldable-wing 777X jet completes its first test flight

3:00

Was Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi crown prince?

2:57

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

AirPods Pro after 3 months: Worth it?

8:56

Will the iPhone 12 look like the iPhone 11?

5:24

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

The return of AirPower?

6:15

Boeing's massive foldable-wing 777X jet completes its first test flight

3:00

How much does it cost to spy on your neighbors? Apparently, $5 a month (The Daily Charge, 1/30/2020)

8:50

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Dyson Lightcycle Morph: The ultimate LED lamp

2:03

How to record two cameras on one iPhone at the same time

6:06

First look at a tiny display made to sit on your eye

2:49

This self-driving shuttle may take you to work

4:06

This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price tag

3:24

Here are all the smart products Ring showed off at CES 2020

1:41

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27