Apple picks up Intel's modem biz, Galaxy Fold coming in September
This is CNET and here are the stores that matter right now.
The reports were true, Apple is purchasing the majority of Intel's smartphone loaded business.
Apple is also picking up intellectual property,equipment and 2200 Intel employees.
The entire deal valued at $1 billion and should close in the fourth quarter of this year
The Samsung Galaxy Fold should be available in September.
Originally promised for an April release, problems with review units led to a delay.
Samsung redesigned the Fold with an improved flexible screen and reinforcements to prevent debris from getting into the screen.
Even with these improvements, the look of the Fold has not significantly changed.
More details about the release will come closer to launch.
The FTC fined Facebook $5 billion for violating a 2012 FTC order by deceiving users about Facebook's ability to control the privacy of their information.
The FTC says the reason the fine is so large is to punish fu- Due to violations and to change Facebook's privacy culture, Mark Zugerbag wrote a post saying Facebook will set up a new privacy committee to oversee the Facebook privacy matter.
