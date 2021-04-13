Apple may put FaceTime on your TV, robo-cars begin delivering pizzas

Transcript
This is seen it, and here are the stories that matter right now, Apple is reportedly working on a new type of Apple TV device that would have a camera and speaker that's at least according to a report from Bloomberg. The last Apple TV came out in 2000. 16 but this upgrade which is still in development, could let you have a FaceTime video chat through a television using a camera, and the speaker would let it play music and speak with Siri, which would compete with smart speakers from Amazon and Google, but nothing is official yet. Meanwhile, robots are now delivering pizzas in Houston, Texas. Domino's Pizza partnered with neuro the maker of the R2 self driving car and is now using that car to deliver pizzas. But it's just for a small number of customers in the vicinity of a single Domino's pizza shop. When the car arrives, punch in a pin number and the door opens to get your pizza. The neuro R2 is the only self driving car proved to operate with no human controls. Some Android users could soon get reminders to look up when walking. The digital well being app has a new heads up feature that will prompt users to stop looking down at their phones while walking. The feature is right now in the beta version of the app. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

