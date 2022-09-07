Apple Introduces New AirPods Pro for $249
Speaker 1: We're excited to introduce the next generation of AirPods pro our most advanced AirPods yet, Speaker 2: Uh, Speaker 1: [00:00:30] To tell you more about the new AirPods pro here's Maryanne Speaker 3: At the heart of AirPods pro [00:01:00] is our brand new H two chip providing an incredible upgrade to performance from H one with high bandwidth connectivity to unlock breakthrough audio experiences that only apple Silicon can deliver the exceptional sound quality of AirPods. Pro is also now transformed with the new low distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier to power it. So whether you are dancing to J Bevin or relaxing [00:01:30] to SZA, you will hear even more detail and clarity across a wider range of sound frequencies. These advances come together in a magical way with spatial audio, which takes the listening experience to the next level. By making sound feel like you are on stage with your favorite band performing around you. We are taking this experience even further [00:02:00] with personalized spatial audio with iOS 16, you can use the trued up camera on iPhone to create a personal profile for spatial audio, because the way we all perceive sound is unique based on the size and shape of our head and ears. Personalized spatial audio will deliver the most immersive listening experience by precisely placing sounds and space that are tuned just for you. Speaker 3: Another feature, [00:02:30] our users love is active noise cancellation, which has been a game changer. It reduces unwanted noise. So you can better hear your favorite song while on the go to create a next generation experience. H two delivers advanced computational audio previously, unable to run on a device of this size. This combined with optimizing the placement of the acoustic vent and microphones now enables up to double the [00:03:00] amount of noise canceled over the original AirPods pro delivering even greater focus. When you want to be immersed in the moment, a great in your fit also helps to provide passive noise reduction with a new, extra small Eart tip. Even more people can enjoy and comfortably wear AirPods probe throughout the day. [00:03:30] When you want to be connected to the world around you. There's transparency mode with the power of H two, we're taking this experience to the next level with adaptive transparency, which dynamically reduces the volume of harsh environmental noise, like heavy construction. This is made possible because it processes at 48,000 times per second, to react instantaneously to any high decibel noise you were exposed to Speaker 3: [00:04:00] Next. Let's talk about how you control all of these great experiences. The four sensor on AirPods pro brought the capability to play or pause media and answer calls to keep you in the moment today, we're taking that convenience even further by introducing touch control, which adds a capacitive sensing layer. So you can adjust volume with a light swipe [00:04:30] up or down. The new AirPods pro with H two are not only more powerful. They are far more power efficient delivering even longer battery life. Now you will have up to six hours of listening time from a single charge, which is a 33% increase over the original AirPods pro. And with the charging case, you will have up to 30 hours of total listening time, which is an increase of six hours. [00:05:00] The charging case is also core to the convenience of AirPods pro today. Find my can help you locate AirPods pro because each he phone can individually play a sound with the new AirPods pro. Speaker 3: If you happen to misplace the charging case, precision finding will help you navigate directly to it with you. One technology. We have also added a speaker to the bottom of the case to help you find it by playing louder tones. And the speaker [00:05:30] will indicate pairing low battery. And when charging has started to make charging easier, in addition to the lightning cable, you can now use your apple watch charger as well as mag say for other chief compatible chargers. And with the addition of a lanyard loop to the side of the case, your AirPods pro will always be within reach. These are the breakthrough second generation AirPods pro powered by H two, making our most popular [00:06:00] AirPods even better. We've built AirPods pro with the environment in mind, all magnets are made with 100% recycled, rare earth elements and all outer plastic wrap from the packaging is removed, and you can recycle all AirPods models, just bring them to your nearest store or mail them in the new AirPods pro are available for $249. And you can order on September 9th, they're available on September 23rd [00:06:30] with free engraving, including emoji.

