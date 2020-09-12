Apple gears up for event on Tuesday, Xbox reveals Series X pricing
Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Apple's next online event is scheduled for September 15.
Time flies is the phrase featured on the invite suggesting a focus on Apple Watch.
There's also a hint at some potential AR news.
If you're using an iPhone the invite swirling Apple logo turns into an augmented reality image.
The unspools into the event date.
Don't hold your breath for new iPhones though.
In a previous earnings call.
Apple said production issues due to the pandemic meant iPhones would launch a few weeks later than usual.
Microsoft's next gen flagship console officially has a release date and pricing.
The Xbox series x will hit retail on November 10, and cost $499.
It launches alongside the $299 Xbox series S and Microsoft said both consoles will be available to purchase by Xbox all access.
That program allows customers to pay for their Xbox in monthly installments spread out over two years.
The monthly fee includes the console and access to features like Xbox game pass and x cloud game streaming.
Pre orders began on September 22.
Motorola has unveiled a newer, updated version of its razor handset.
The previous version of the foldable flip phone was launched in February this year, and this new razor improves on almost every aspect.
The build quality specs, cameras and software have all been upgraded.
And it's now 5G compatible.
Motorola also brought down the cost of the new razor and it will launch this fall with a price tag of 1400 dollars.
