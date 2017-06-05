CNET
Your video, "Apple introduces new MacOS High Sierra"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
WWDC
2017
Apple introduces new MacOS High Sierra
Apple refines its MacOS with new enhancements including a new file system.
1:55
/
June 5, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple introduces new MacOS High Sierra.
Apple updates Live Photos features
Apple's App Store gets a makeover
Apple jumps into augmented reality with developer kit
Apple Pay lets you send money to friends and family
New Apple iMacs get more memory, faster processors
Amazon's Prime Video is coming to Apple TV
Safari will block autoplay videos
Apple tries to entice more kids to code with dancing robots
What could we see in the next iPad?
Everything you can expect at WWDC 2017
Latest
Software videos
Microsoft blocks buggy Windows 10 update for some
1:07
April 27, 2017
A Bluetooth glitch forces Microsoft to block some computers from getting the Windows 10 Creators Update.
Play video
What's it like to use YouTube TV? We go hands-on
1:55
April 7, 2017
YouTube's new live TV streaming service has more than 40 channels and unlimited cloud DVR for $35 a month. Let's take a spin.
Play video
Windows 10 automatic updates are a nightmare - but this may help
1:35
January 26, 2017
You can't always stop Windows from restarting to install an update, but these settings could prevent the surprise from happening at...
Play video
iOS 10.2: 6 reasons you should upgrade
2:22
December 14, 2016
These are the best features in Apple's latest software update for iPhone and iPad devices, including the new TV app and 100 new emojis...
Play video
iOS 10.2 best new features in beta
2:13
November 15, 2016
A developer's preview of the coolest features coming to your iPhone and iPad with Apple's latest software update.
Play video
The ABCs of VR
1:37
June 27, 2016
It's a new frontier, and coming up with a rock-solid definition of virtual reality can be tricky. Brian Cooley tells you the characteristics...
Play video
iOS 10 makes organizing your photos easier with facial recognition
2:28
June 13, 2016
Apple enhances its photos app on iOS 10 with new facial and scene recognition tech that makes it easier to search and organize your...
Play video
Siri comes to MacOS
2:05
June 13, 2016
Apple shows off its new MacOS and enables Siri functionality inside.
Play video