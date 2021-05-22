Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies in court, Google to open a brick-and-mortar store

Transcript
This is c/net and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple CEO Tim Cook is testifying in court on Friday to defend his company in a lawsuit brought by Epic Games. Epic claims Apple wields monopoly power by forcing developers to use its App Store and imposes its payment processing services, which takes a 30% commission. Epic is pushing for change wanting to run its own app store and use its own payment technologies. Hooks appearance comes at the end of the three week trial where company executives have already testified. There is no jury, US District Court Judge Yvonne Consols Rodgers will be making a ruling on the case. Google announced it is opening its first ever real world store [MUSIC] It will open in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City this summer. The company says that customers will be able to get their hands on pixel phones, nest products Fitbit devices and more. The Google Store will also offer technical support repairs and will serve as an optional pickup location for online shoppers. The days are numbered from Microsoft Internet Explorer. In a blog post the company's stated windows 10 support for the iconic browser will end in June 2022. The post also reiterated the company's commitment to Microsoft Edge. As a default windows browser. Go Going forward and reminded users about IE mode and edge which offers legacy compatibility for explorer based websites and content. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET [MUSIC]

