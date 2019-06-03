Apple beefs up privacy controls on iOS 13

We believe privacy is a fundamental human right.
And we engineer it into everything we do.
And this year, we're doing even more.
I want to focus on three big areas, starting with location.
You know, sharing your location with a third-party app can really enable some useful experiences.
But we don't expect to have that privilege used to track us.
And so this year we're building on in even more protections.
Now, for the first time, you can show your location to an app just once, and then require it to ask you again next time it wants it.
Now, some apps try to work around these protections by scanning for Bluetooth or Wi Fi signals to infer your location.
Or shutting the door on that abuse as well.
Next, I wanna turn to login.
We've all seen buttons like this, asking us to use a social Account Login to get a more personalized experience with an app.
Now, this can be convenient.
But it also can come at the cost of your privacy, your personal information sometimes get shared behind the scenes and these logins can be used to track you.
So we wanted to solve this, and many developers do too.
And so now we have the solution.
It's called signing with Apple
Signing with Apple is the fast, easy way to sign in without all the tracking A simple API allows a developer to put a sign with Apple button right on their app.
You just tap it and you authenticate it with face Id on your device logged in with a new account without revealing any new personal information.
Now some apps may want your name and maybe even an email to send you information when you're outside the app.
Now, we do allow them to request this information, but check this out.
You can choose to share your actual email address or
You can choose to hide it.
And when you do, we'll create a unique random address that forwards to your real address.
Yeah, a lot of love for random addresses here.
And that's good news, because we give each app a unique random address and this means you can disable anyone of them at anytime when you're tired of hearing from that app.
So, really great.
Of course this entire experience is meant to help you cap control over your data now this is available across all of our platforms and also on the web.