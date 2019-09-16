Apple Arcade exclusive preview: The Enchanted World
[MUSIC]
It's a story about a young fairy who's world is being torn apart around her by a dark force, and she's on a quest to piece it all back together.
[MUSIC]
My name is Ryan Holowaty, and I'm a producer here at Noodlecake Studios, and I'm helping produce the Enchanted World.
[MUSIC]
The game is actually a metaphor for child and war.
The developers of the title are from Bosnia and experienced firsthand war torn countries when they were six or seven years old, And as a coping mechanism, their parents would play games with them, and explain to them that going for a can of water for the house was a quest.
And it was a way for them to cope with what was happening around them.
So they took this idea of a child in war and put it into a puzzle game where the world is broken up into pieces.
hey would have to slide these tiles around to kind of rebuild it around them.
And it's it's a, it's a fantasy world because that's something very relatable to children.
And the fairy represents the innocence of a child at that age.
You can play it at any pace you would like.
There's no push to solve the game in any amount of time or anything like that.
So the design of the game Was purposely done in a peaceful way to best represent the alternate side of the war-torn country that they were from.
It was designed without any dialogue without any text that anybody could access and play it.
[MUSIC]
It's very simple intuitive touch sliding controls, which everybody is familiar with.
And it was also designed with a very pleasing and beautiful artist static that is somewhat representative of origami art.
And the whole idea was that it was a very simple, colorful, beautiful world.
But underneath it all, they're running some pretty complex animations.
That really add a level of depth and detail to these beautifully designed low poly artwork.
[MUSIC]
Some of the music has been developed by a local Bosnian artist who makes folk style music.
There's structures in the game such as gravestones that are very Bosnian specific.
As well as buildings that you only really see in Bosnia that have been incorporated into the game, and the landscapes themselves represent areas that they grew up around.
The game itself is based on wooden sliding tile puzzles.
Many children play with these puzzles where you shift the blocks around they're very tactile and that's something that the developers Really wanted to bring into the game this feeling of sliding the blocks, and feeling them snap into place.
And rebuilding this world is kind of done through the solving of the sliding block tiles.
One of the best tips I have for playing the Enchanted World is to not worry about time.
Don't be in a rush.
To sit down, relax, and play the game at your own pace.
This games plays a little bit differently on all the platforms supported by the [UNKNOWN] service.
On your touch devices, you'll use a swiping mechanic to shift the tiles around.
For the Apple TV.
You can use both the Siri remote or a controller to shift the tiles.
And then of course using a Mac you can use the mouse or the track pads to move it around.
So being that it's a very tactile swipe based game pretty much every device has a very intuitive interaction with the game.
[MUSIC]
Anybody can play the game, it's very family friendly.
Not having any dialogue or text makes it very accessible to any ages of all kinds, and the puzzles can be fun to be solved together as As a family.
So if you're sitting around using your Apple TV and using your arcade service to play the game that way, you can all sit in a room together and work out the puzzles as a family.
More about the experience than trying to win the game.
[MUSIC].
