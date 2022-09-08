Apple AirPods Pro (2022) First Look: Trying Out the New Higher-End Wireless Earbuds 4:06 Watch Now

Sep 8, 2022 Headphones

Speaker 1: So apple has induced the new AirPods pro second generation. They're largely what we expected. I got a bit of a hands on demo. They are very similar on the outside, but there are big changes on the inside. Speaker 1: So on the inside, at least the key difference is that these are powered by Apple's new H two chip that allows for a lot more processing power and also is more energy [00:00:30] efficient. So these do have better battery life. That's up to six hours, battery life and an additional 24 hours in the charging case that chip also combined with new low distortion drivers that allows for better sound quality, more definition in the base, and overall better clarity, a little bit richer sound. And on top of that better noise canceling apple says up to double the noise canceling. Um, as the previous generation on the outside, there are some small changes. [00:01:00] The microphone configuration is slightly different. So that's supposed to allow for getting better, no noise canceling and hopefully better voice calling performance. The AirPods pro were already good for voice calling, but hopefully they are a little better. Speaker 1: I didn't get a chance to test that yet, but if you were hoping for something like shorter stems or no stems at all, the stems are still there. There are some changes to the pinch controls. Those are still there, but there's a new swipe control for volume. Uh, that's a touch control on the same area [00:01:30] where the pinch controls are. So that's new. So there are volume controls for these. And that's something that a lot of people have been, uh, waiting for. I did get a chance to try out the noise canceling and it does seem to be better. It was a noisy room. It doesn't completely muffle the sound, especially when there are a lot of voices and stuff, but it did reduce it considerably. There's some features that also tie into the new apple watch series eight that allow you to see just how much noise reduction is in play. Speaker 1: Another area where the HQ chip comes in play is with the transparency [00:02:00] mode. Apple is now calling it adaptive transparency. So when you're out there and you have transparency mode on you're getting that ambient noise, um, it apparently adapts to those outside noises. The transparency mode on the original AirPods pro was very good, sounded very natural. So, uh, we're hoping that this transparency mode is even better. Apple is also talking about personalized spatial audio. That's a new feature. The original AirPods pro had spatial audio as well as the AirPods three. And now [00:02:30] these have a enhanced version of that. That's supposed to be more tailored to your ears. The other notable changes to the charging case. Um, it appears to be the same size is the previous charging case, but it now has a built in secure that will emit a sound, um, that really comes into play with the fine, my feature, the precision find my feature. Speaker 1: Um, and if you lose your AirPods and you may end up in a couch, something it'll now emit, uh, a noise, just like the air tags too. And just like your iPhone does another [00:03:00] small thing about the charging case. It is a mag safe charging case. Not only does it charge with your regular Chi wireless chargers, but it also now charges with the apple watch puck. Uh, so that's good for people who want to charge both their apple watch and their AirPods. And finally, the charging case has a little spot where you can attach a lanyard, uh, that lanyard isn't included with the AirPods pro second generation. Uh, so there'll be plenty of lanyards. I assume that would be available from third party, uh, companies. I was kind [00:03:30] of hoping that apple might include some foam ear tips or something like that. It hasn't changed the ear tips, but it has included an extra small ear tip a fourth year tip for those who have very small ears. One thing we don't know is whether these will support apple lossless over wireless, uh, who knows maybe we'll get that feature in the future, uh, but stay tuned for our full review in the coming days. Um, and if you found this video in formative at all, hit the like button and subscribe already, if you haven't I'm [00:04:00] David Carnoy. Thanks for watching.