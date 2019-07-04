Apollo: Missions to the Moon clip features moon landing
Transcript
Okay, the only call out from now own will be fuel.
On level?
On level.
And back to sixty.
Sixty.
Sixty seconds.
11 forward.
Coming down nicely.
200 feet.
4 and a half down, 5 and a half down.
160 feet, 6 and a half down.
5 and a half down.
9 forward.
[UNKNOWN] guys looking good, down a half.
[UNKNOWN] It looks okay.
285 feet, descending at 1 foot per second.
[INAUDIBLE] Okay, how's the fuel.
Wait just a minute.
Okay here's a, looks like a good area here.
I got the shadow out there.
Forward.
Forward, 30, 30 seconds, good.
40 feet, down 2 and a half, picking up some dust.
30 feet, 2 and a half down, faint shadow.
4 forward, 4 forward
4 foward.
Drifting to the right a little.
20 feet, down a half.
Drifting foward a little bit.
That's good.
Okay.
Contact light.
Shut down.
Okay Engine stop.
ACA out of Detent.
Mode Control, both Auto.
Descent Engine Command Override, Off.
Engine Arm, Off.
413 is in.
