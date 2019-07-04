Apollo: Missions to the Moon clip features moon landing

Transcript
[MUSIC] Okay, the only call out from now own will be fuel. On level? On level. And back to sixty. Sixty. Sixty seconds. 11 forward. Coming down nicely. 200 feet. 4 and a half down, 5 and a half down. [MUSIC] 160 feet, 6 and a half down. 5 and a half down. 9 forward. [MUSIC] [UNKNOWN] guys looking good, down a half. [UNKNOWN] It looks okay. [UNKNOWN] 285 feet, descending at 1 foot per second. [INAUDIBLE] Okay, how's the fuel. Wait just a minute. Okay here's a, looks like a good area here. I got the shadow out there. [UNKNOWN] Forward. Forward, 30, 30 seconds, good. 40 feet, down 2 and a half, picking up some dust. 30 feet, 2 and a half down, faint shadow. [MUSIC] 4 forward, 4 forward 4 foward. Drifting to the right a little. 20 feet, down a half. Drifting foward a little bit. That's good. Okay. [MUSIC] Contact light. Shut down. Okay Engine stop. [BLANK_AUDIO] ACA out of Detent. [BLANK_AUDIO] Mode Control, both Auto. Descent Engine Command Override, Off. Engine Arm, Off. 413 is in.

