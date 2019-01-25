CNET First Look

Anker Liberty Air: Better sound than AirPods for much less

Transcript
These are Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earphones, which look a wee bit like Apple's AirPods. But at $80, they cost half the price and sound just as good, if not a bit better. I have the black model here, but they're also available in white, and they come with Four different sized silicon ear tips, that's because unlike the ear pods which have an open design, these guys are noise isolating earphones that passively muffle out ambient noise. I like ear pods but I am one of those people who have a hard time keeping them in my ear securely. These on the other hand fit my ears perfectly. I was even able to run with them and yes they are water resistant with with an [UNKNOWN] certification. Getting [UNKNOWN] is crucial to maximizing sound quality with noise [UNKNOWN] Ear phones. And if you do get a tight seal these actually sound a little better than the airpods. They have decent clarity and deliver more bass in terms of sound. They're pretty close to [UNKNOWN] excellent elite 65 T earphones. These aren't quite as good for making cell phone calls as those [UNKNOWN] or the airpods. But they're still pretty decent. Battery life is around five hours at moderate volume levels. And the included carrying case Which is nice and compact, delivers an extra three charges on the go. While there are no mind controls or earphones, there are touch controls for pausing tracks, keeping they forward and back, and answering any calls. You can also activate Siri on i-phones or google assistant on android phones. I used these for a week and didn't have a problem with drop-outs or pairing and re-paring them. It worked reliably and the bottom line is that as you're ok with the noise isolating design, the anker liberty air are an excellent alternative to the airpods and cost half the price. You can check my full review on cnet.com. I'm David Carnoy, thanks for watching.
