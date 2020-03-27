Maximize your time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
If you're just wading into the cool Island waters of Animal Crossing New Horizons, we've got a few tips we hope come in handy as you kick off your tropical getaway.
Number one Pay off debt ASAP.
First things first, after setting up your island you'll be in a bit of debt with the one and only Tom Nook who provides you with a tent, a nook phone, and of course your itemized bill.
[SOUND] It won't take long to rack up enough Nook miles to pay off your loans.
So pay Tom Nook off first.
[SOUND] You can then ask for a home upgrade.
It takes a day but you'll go from a tent to a house with ample storage space available, which will make inventory management at the beginning of the game much easier.
Once you've got to house work on upgrading pocket space and tools.
Number two, make money.
Bells are the currency of Animal Crossing and there are a few good ways to make cash early on.
Timmy and Tommy Nick will buy just about anything you pick, forage or catch on your island.
Definitely sell weeds as well as duplicates of bugs or fish that you catch.
Keep one of each creature for yourself though since you'll need them to open your islands museum.
As for what you shouldn't sell, don't part with any resources like fossils you dig up wood from trees you chop or stones you collect from banging on rocks.
Also don't sell your islands native fruit.
Which brings us to our next point.
Number three, acquire non native fruit.
Native fruit is the kind your island grows by default, your island can feature apples, oranges, peaches, pears, or cherries.
Your islands native fruit isn't worth much for selling those so collect stacks early and stash them in your house.
For long term financial gains plant any non native fruit you can get your hands on.
Make sure there's space all the way around the hole so your tree can grow.
In a few days they will be trees with a regenerating supply of new fruit, which you can then sell for five times what native fruit is worth.
Number four, Visit Deserted Islands for more resources.
May be you don't have any friends playing animal crossing to get non-native fruits.
Or you find yourself in need of more resources and don't wanna wait until your island resets The next day, there's a good solution for that Anouk miles ticket which takes you to a deserted island where there are resources to be harvested.
Sometimes these islands have non native fruit available, which again is great for planting back on your island.
And you'll always find bugs, fish, rocks and trees to call bring tools and an open inventory.
And finally number five, have patience.
Animal Crossing New Horizons is a game meant to be enjoyed in moderation over a long period of time.
Your island will keep evolving and upgrading and some days you might only pop in to harvest some resources or check the shop listings for cool furniture.
You'll get to where you want to be eventually Until than, kick back, relax, and enjoy Island Life with some of your friends.
