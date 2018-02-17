Your video, "Android P rumors, animojis on the S9? "
Android P rumors, animojis on the S9?

The biggest tech stories of the week include the latest rumors about Android's next operating system, Apple's acknowledgement that HomePods can damage wooden surfaces, and Samsung's S9 is possibly getting its own version of animojis.
This is CNET and here are the stories that mattered this week. The Android platform's operating system, Android P, will likely be optimized for phones that have a newer design type, similar to the notch in the iPhone 10's display. This might even mean that the next round of Google's flagship Pixel phones could resemble a similar look. Android P is also reported to have better battery optimization features and even more google assistant integration. Apple has acknowledged that its new homepod smart speaker can leave a white ring on wooden surfaces, specifically ones that have been treated with oil. Apple suggests cleaning surfaces with manufacturer recommended products. And says it's a common problem with speakers that use a silicone base. And finally, a Korean report said that Samsung's next Galaxy phone might even get its own 3D emojis, similar to what Apple offers in the iPhone X. However, there seems to be an unknown feature that separates the Samsung version of the technology Also rumored to be in the S-9 are stereo speakers and a more robust face ID inspired technology. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the apple or google play store.

