AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7 7800 and 7950X3D CPUs at CES 2023
Speaker 1: So one of the biggest recent in invent um, innovations in gaming PCs has been our introduction of 3D V cash memory technology in our rise in 5,800 X 3D CPUs. Last year, what we did is we used 3D packaging to stack memory on top of CPUs to deliver substantially more performance in gaming. When rising seven, uh, 5,800 X 3D launched, it launched as the world's fastest gaming processor. And tonight [00:00:30] I'm very excited to announce that we are now bringing 3D V cash technology to our rise, 7,000 processors. The rise in 7 7800 X 3D is eight cores. 16 threads up to five gigahertz frequency and 104 megabytes of cash, which more than doubles the cash compared to the rise in 7,700 x non three, uh, non X 3D version. [00:01:00] And these larger cashes are important, especially in gaming. Now, let's take a look at some of this performance. The 7,800 X 3D delivers on average 15% more performance than the 5,800 X 3D across popular games. Is that okay? But guys, as great as the 7,800 X 3D is, I've had a lot of our fans asking me for even higher end options. [00:01:30] So for tonight, I'm very happy to announce that we're also bringing 3D V cash technology to 12 and 16 core rising 7,000 processors. Speaker 2: Woo, Speaker 1: We've been working hard on this. The Rise 9 79 50 X 3D is our first 16 core Horizon processor with V Cash technology and our fastest 3D stack chip ever. It features 16 high performance CPU cores boost [00:02:00] speeds, up to 5.7 gigahertz, and a huge 144 megabyte cash. So let's take a look at some of this performance in 10 80 p gaming performance versus the competition. You can see that the 79 50 X 3D is faster across a wide range of games, consistently delivering much higher frames per second, which makes this the ultimate processor for gamers and creators. So when you think about processors, you also need great games. And [00:02:30] what I'd like to show you now is one of the most anticipated new games of 2023 Star Wars Jedi survivor from our friends at Respawn. You know, this title has actually been developed on Horizon and it's been optimized for Horizon processors. So let's take a look at some gameplay footage.

