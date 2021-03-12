Amazon's robot plans, Google Maps lets you edit roads
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
For several years reports have popped up that Amazon is working on some kind of house robot.
Now Insider says that Amazon has a team of over 800 people working the project codenamed Vesta.
The robot is described as a home roaming device with multiple cameras and a screen.
One prototype was the size of about two small cats.
We'll have more on this story as it develops.
Google announced some new features for maps.
The most interesting is probably editing maps.
If a person finds something inaccurate on a Google map, they can click a side menu and then hit edit the map.
In the case of a missing road, you can just drop it in.
You can also rename roads or delete incorrect roads.
This feature is coming soon in more than 80 countries.
Adobe has released a version of Photoshop for Apple's new M 1 powered machines.
Apple says that this newer version is 50% faster than the one that ran on Intel laptops.
Right now there are only two Apple products using the new one, but it is the future for Apple computers.
