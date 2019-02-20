Tech Today

Amazon's environmental initiative, a retina-quality VR headset

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Amazon is planning to cut it's shipments carbon footprint in half by 2030. The goal set focuses on the impact of the company's massive amount of shipping ha son the environment. Details of the shipment zero initiative will be disclosed later in the year and will be based off data collected. Since 2017. A new professional grade VR headset is hitting the market from startup, Varjo. The VR-1 will go for $6,000, but it essentially has reached the human vision threshold, the retina display that makes for the clearest image we've ever seen in VR. It does this by using a mixture of eye tracking and multiple displays. You can read more about the VR1 at CNET. Finally, Google is shedding more light on how difficult it continues to be to fight fake news across all of its platforms. Including Search, Views, and YouTube, the company faces more of a growing threat. As deep fakes and other synthetic media, which is content made by AI, become more prolific. [MUSIC] You can [UNKNOWN] the latest by visiting Cnet.
Tech IndustryVirtual RealityAmazonGoogle

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

We cannot wait for smartphones to dazzle us at MWC 2019

2:04

Star Trek: Discovery's Wilson Cruz on his astounding resurrection

8:16

Amazon kills plans for NYC headquarters

4:00

Android apps by the thousands collect user data you can't erase

1:33

'Overachieving' Mars rover Opportunity mission over after 15 years

2:34

Lawmakers: T-Mobile-Sprint merger better help rural users

1:36

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

British commandos seen flying the Gravity Suit

3:07

Apple's next launch events: Everything we know

6:18

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Apple reportedly releasing 16-inch MacBook Pro, Netflix cancels Marvel series

1:25

Watch genetically modified T-cells kill cancer cells

1:40

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

We play Pictionary Air, a refreshing twist on AR games

2:19

Lego Hidden Side feels like an augmented reality haunted house

1:32

Lenovo's Legion Y7000P laptop does mainstream gaming right

1:33

Frigidaire dishwasher debuts an extra water wheel and a cool new drying technique

1:30

TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets

1:59

Moto G7, G7 Power and G7 Play officially introduced

4:48

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Here's how to use Google's Password Checkup tool

1:15

How to set Dark and even 'Darker' Mode on MacOS

1:36

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

2:16

2019 Grammys: Everything you need to know

2:12

Enable Android Pie's dark mode to save battery life

1:26

Easy ways to poll your friends

1:04