Amazon's environmental initiative, a retina-quality VR headset
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Amazon is planning to cut it's shipments carbon footprint in half by 2030.
The goal set focuses on the impact of the company's massive amount of shipping ha son the environment.
Details of the shipment zero initiative will be disclosed later in the year and will be based off data collected.
Since 2017.
A new professional grade VR headset is hitting the market from startup, Varjo.
The VR-1 will go for $6,000, but it essentially has reached the human vision threshold, the retina display that makes for the clearest image we've ever seen in VR.
It does this by using a mixture of eye tracking and multiple displays.
You can read more about the VR1 at CNET.
Finally, Google is shedding more light on how difficult it continues to be to fight fake news across all of its platforms.
Including Search, Views, and YouTube, the company faces more of a growing threat.
As deep fakes and other synthetic media, which is content made by AI, become more prolific.
[MUSIC]
You can [UNKNOWN] the latest by visiting Cnet.
Tech IndustryVirtual RealityAmazonGoogle
Up Next
Apple reportedly releasing 16-inch MacBook Pro, Netflix cancels...
1:25
TCL's concept phone folds into smartwatch, Facebook slammed in...
1:20
Amazon bails on NYC, Apex Legends' rapid success
1:21
Amazon drops NYC plans, certain iPhones return to Germany
1:25
Google investing $13B in US data centers, Apple video service...
1:07
Amazon's Eero purchase, Apex Legends' rapid success
1:18
OnePlus to tease its 5G phone, new Hololens?
1:06
Epix launches streaming service, Sprint sues AT&T
1:20
Slack's IPO, Tesla Model 3 price cut
1:17
Apple fixes FaceTime flaw, Google pulls Fiber service from Louisville