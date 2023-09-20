Amazon's Echo Show 8 Photos Edition Highlights Your Memories
Speaker 1: Earliest this year we also announced a new way for our customers to create AI generated artwork as part of the ambient experience for free, using just your imagination and your voice. I actually had this idea for creating a piece of art with a meteor shower over the Washington Monument through the simplicity of voice. As I was landing here a few days ago, these generative AI artwork features are going to be rolling out to customers in the US a little bit later this year [00:00:30] on every device with the Fire TV ambient experience. But we also didn't want to stop there. So today I also want to offer you a sneak peek of what the team's been working on. You often hear me say, I love having my family photos in the background of my fire tv. It's one of my favorite things about the experience, and with an update coming next year, I'll be able to easily transform some of my favorites into an artful display. Lemme show you a bit about how it works. [00:01:00] Show me pictures from our summer vacation. Speaker 2: I Speaker 1: Won't bore you with all these, but it was super fun. I love this one in particular. My kids watching the sunset make this photo watercolor style. Speaker 3: Okay, creating your background. This'll only take a few seconds. Speaker 2: Awesome. Speaker 1: I don't like that one. I might [00:01:30] choose something a little brighter, maybe like Ezra's hair in that one. So fun. Let's try one more for fun. Show me pictures from our trip to the East coast, like this one of the Guggenheim. Let's try that. Change this photo into a cyberpunk [00:02:00] city and really use your imagination. Okay, reading Speaker 3: Your background, this will only take a few seconds. Speaker 1: I'll try anything you like. Maybe a little spooky for the living room, but you get the idea. It's really fun. Speaker 1: I've been experimenting with this new AI feature for a while, and I love how it breathes new life into some of my favorite photos. But of course, one of the best things about photos is sharing them with others. So we want to make that super simple across all the different ambient screens [00:02:30] in your home as well. So coming later this fall, you can effortlessly share photos with family or friends across any echo show or fire tv. If you want to see more photos, you can also just ask Alexa, start a photo frame and she'll start a slideshow of all your different shared photos. Also, this fall we're offering a new experience on the Echo Show eight that brings your photos front and center with the Echo Show eight Photos edition plus its new subscription, which we call Photos Plus, it'll unlock [00:03:00] a photo forward mode on your Echo show, making photos and videos, the primary content you'll see on the home screen as part of that subscription. Customers also get an extra 25 gigabytes of storage for photos and videos. The photos additional will be available for a hundred fifty nine ninety nine, and after six months the photos plus subscription renews for a dollar 99 a month. Speaker 1: Now.

